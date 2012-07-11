DVEO Announces New Versions of HD Spigot Converters -– HDMI to SDI/HD-SDI, SD/HD-SDI to HDMI, and Analog to SD/HD-SDI

San Diego, California -- July 11, 2012 -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is now shipping the latest versions of their portable real time video converters. The new "Spigot" converters will be showcased at the International Broadcasting Convention (IBC) in Amsterdam, September 7-11, at Stand 2.A54.

The HD Spigot product family consists of three converters -- HDMI to SDI or HD-SDI, SDI or HD-SDI to HDMI, and, new for 2012, Analog to SDI or HD-SDI. The small handheld systems enable broadcasters, content providers, and A/V systems integrators to interface new low cost HDMI devices to professional HD-SDI equipment, or vice-versa. And with the new analog to SDI/HD-SDI converter, professionals can convert analog video to standard or high definition.

The new HD Spigots feature dual outputs. They are fully compatible with SMPTE-259M and SMPTE 292M. Supported resolutions include 1080p, 1080i, 1035i, or 720p HD. The systems work with any device.

"DVEO invented this type of product in 2007," commented Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "We are happy to announce that our newest versions are available at a lower price point. The HD Spigots continue to save a bundle of money for our customers, since they can use inexpensive HDMI or analog devices. The systems let broadcasters use small portable HDMI cameras for remote shoots, sports broadcasts, and electronic news gathering. And corporations and systems integrators use the HD Spigots to show HDMI or analog footage on HD-SDI monitors."

The HD Spigots also feature an Integrated Audio Embedder. Up to eight channels of 48 kHz audio are embedded into the output, allowing a convenient single cable audio/video connection.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features – HD Spigot H/S (HDMI to SDI/HD-SDI):

Input: HDMI

Outputs: Two SDI/HD-SDI outputs (SMPTE 425M Level A, SMPTE424M, SMPTE 292M, SMPTE 259M-C)

Operation at 2.970 Gb/s, 2.970/1.001 Gb/s, 1.485 Gb/s, .485/1.001 Gb/s and 270 Mb/s

Features – HD Spigot S/H (SDI/HD-SDI to HDMI):

Input: SDI/HD-SDI (SMPTE 425M Level A, SMPTE424M, SMPTE 292M, SMPTE 259M-C)

Outputs: One HDMI output with embedded or unembedded audio, one HD-SDI equalized looping output

Operation at 2.970 Gb/s, 2.970/1.001 Gb/s, 1.485 Gb/s, .485/1.001 Gb/s and 270 Mb/s

Features – HD Spigot A/S (Analog to SDI/HD-SDI):

Input: Composite, component (YPbPr and RGB), and Y/C

Outputs: Two dual rate HD/SD-SDI outputs

Output rates: SD – 270 Mbps, HD – 1.485 Gbps

Suggested Retail Prices:

HD Spigot H/S (HDMI to SDI/HD-SDI): $395 U.S.

HD Spigot S/H (SDI/HD-SDI to HDMI): $395 U.S.

HD Spigot A/S (Analog to SDI/HD-SDI): $695 U.S.

