Gepco International Demos Online Panel Designer™ at InfoComm 2012

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 13, 2012 — Gepco International (InfoComm Booth #C10916), an industry-leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to demonstrate their upcoming Gepco Online Panel Designer™ at InfoComm June 13-15, 2012. From wall plates to custom rack-mountable chassis, Gepco has long been able to produce almost any type of custom panel for Broadcast or Professional A/V applications. Now Gepco will also provide a time-saving, visual interface for designing custom panels.

Gepco’s Panel Designer will allow the user to choose the panel type, size, material, finish, connectors and lettering options so the user can quickly and easily submit his or her custom panel for a quote or order. Expandable menus provide easy reference for the multitude of connectors available, while the drag and drop interface makes designing a panel simple.

A user can get started with just a few clicks by typing in an email and password. When registering for a full account, all of the user’s projects can be stored within the account and be edited and referenced at any time. This Gepco Online Panel Designer™ will be officially released and ready for use later this summer.

“We’re always looking for ways to make things easier for our customers, so we’re pleased to provide this very helpful tool,” said Joe Zajac, Sales and Applications Engineer for Gepco® Brand Products. “The Online Panel Designer will not only help customers carefully plan out their designs, but will also save a great deal of time for customers who need to order multiple panels.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.