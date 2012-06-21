Lightware Introduces Double-Slot Input and Output Boards for Modular Matrix Frames

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, is pleased to announce the introduction of double-slot, twisted pair MXD-HDMI-TP-IB and MXD-HDMI-TP-OB boards for Lightware's modular matrix frames.

The MXD-HDMI-TP-IB input board and the MXD-HDMI-TP-OB output board are an upgraded version of the company's MX-HDMI-TP boards. They accept HDMI 1.3 and 3D signals over two CATx cables and provide a bi-directional RS-232 link. Each port de-embeds digital audio from the HDMI stream and outputs via an S/PDIF connector locally while maintaining the audio content to the router's main crosspoint board. The double-slot input and output boards offer HDCP compliance.

Lightware U.S.A.'s Greg Byrnes comments, "These boards allow the insertion of RS-232 control signals onto the CatX transmission directly from the router frame, instead of via an external HDMI to CatX transmitter with RS-232. What that means is that previously, to do HDMI with RS-232, one needed to route the HDMI out of the matrix, then connect it to the input of an stand alone HDMI to CatX transmitter that also had RS-232. Now this is done in one step, directly at the output of the router."

Specifically, the input board offers RS-232 control over twisted pair for each input port and the output board offers RS-232 or S/PDIF over twisted pair on each output. They accept and transmit HDMI 1.3 and DVI signals over CAT5, CAT6 and CAT7 cables and have 3D signal compatibility with frame packing, side-by-side and top-bottom formats.

The boards support all HDMI audio formats, such as Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio. They offer advanced EDID management and pixel accurate reclocking. The boards have automatic or adjustable color range conversion and the output board also offers color range conversion. Conversion between DVI, HDMI and deep color signals are dependent upon the capabilities of the attached display.

The new boards require a two-card slot in the matrix frame and are compatible with Lightware's MX-FR80R, 65R, 33R, 33L and 17 frames.

