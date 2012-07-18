Trilogy Communications unveils new IP solutions for Gemini, matrix-based intercoms

Trilogy Communications will launch new enhancements, including portable IP capability for both Gemini and its matrix-based intercom systems, at IBC2012.

Expanding on its IP solutions, Trilogy also will showcase a range of other enhancements to Gemini, its flagship IP intercom system. Gemini combines the benefits of a scalable, distributed matrix with integrated IP connectivity, providing both high-quality audio performance and global IP access.

The company also will demonstrate new features and functionality for Watchdog, its configurable signal detection and changeover Unit. Watchdog extends the capability of Trilogy’s Mentor XL SPG/TSG.

