IEEE ComSoc Offers 5-Day Virtual Course/IEEE WCET Exam Package/Enroll by 13 July 2012 Deadline

IEEE ComSoc Training Offers 5-Day, Online Course on

Wireless Communications Fundamentals & Practices from 23 – 27 July 2012

Registration Ends 13 July 2012 for Combination Package Offering Seats for Online Course & IEEE WCET Fall Examination held from 7 September to 27 October 2012

The IEEE Communications Society (ComSoc), the leading professional organization dedicated to the advance of communications technologies worldwide, is now offering a combination package providing seats to its next 5-day online course on “Wireless Communications Engineering Intermediate Fundamentals Review & Current Practices” to be held from 23 – 27 July 2012 and the Fall IEEE Wireless Communication Engineering Technologies (IEEE WCET®) Certification Exam scheduled from 7 September to 27 October 2012. Additional details can be found at www.comsoc.org/training under the July 2012 Virtual 5 Day Training PLUS WCET Exam Seat link.

“IEEE ComSoc Training is dedicated to helping the world’s wireless communications professionals continue their growth in this ever-expanding global marketplace,” says IEEE WCET Program Director Rulei Ting. “This special offer combines two of our greatest assets – the delivery of unsurpassed industry knowledge and the ability to certify real-world, problem-solving skills with an internationally-accepted credential of their expertise.”

Covering all seven areas tested on the IEEE WCET Certification exam, the 5-day online course is recommended for professionals with an engineering or technology background, and those who have an appreciation for wireless engineering practices. It was specifically developed to provide a comprehensive overview of how different facets of wireless practice fit into the overall design, implementation, and operation of wireless networks.

During each day of the online course, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and resumes after a two-hour break at 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EST live from Monday 23 July to Friday 27 July, participants have the ability to interact with instructors through webinar chat functions and test their comprehension of covered material through a series of short quizzes and problems-solving scenarios. The instructors for this next session include Javan Erfanian, an editor and author for the Wireless Engineering Book of Knowledge with nearly 20 years of telecommunications experience, and Daniel Wong, an industry expert with 18 years of wireless, networking and software experience.

The IEEE WCET program was prepared by global wireless industry experts to provide a vendor-neutral method for qualifying the knowledge of individuals in the areas of RF engineering, propagation and antennas; access technologies; network and service architecture; network management and security; facilities infrastructure; agreements, standards, policies and regulations; and fundamental knowledge.

To earn the IEEE WCP credential, individuals must pass the comprehensive IEEE WCET examination, which is composed of 150 multiple choice questions and offered via computer at testing centers worldwide. IEEE ComSoc recommends that candidates have a degree from an accredited college or university and three or more years of graduate-level education or professional wireless communication engineering experience.

Registration at www.comsoc.org/training for the July 2012 Virtual 5 Day Training PLUS WCET Exam Seat package ends 13 July 2012 for this special offer that is priced at US$950 for IEEE and IEEE ComSoc members and US$1100 non-members. The package also includes a free online IEEE WCET practice exam consisting of 75 questions designed to help gauge preparedness for the official exam as well as the 5-day virtual course’s instructional slides and the Guide to the Wireless Engineering Body of Knowledge (WEBOK) published by John Wiley & Sons.

For more information on the IEEE WCET program or to obtain the latest edition of The Wireless Communications Professional® e-newsletter and/or a free copy of the Candidate’s Handbook please visit www.ieee-wcet.org. Additional program details can be obtained from Marilyn Catis at m.catis@comsoc.org. Visitors to the IEEE WCET website are also afforded the ability to reach out to global colleagues and peers as well as learn about the latest IEEE WCET Program initiatives through the program’s LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter pages.

About IEEE ComSoc

The IEEE Communications Society has over 50,000 members and is the second largest of IEEE’s 38 technical societies. Founded in 1952, it has become the major international forum for the exchange of ideas on communications and information networking.

About the IEEE

The IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, Inc.) is the world’s largest technical professional society. Through its more than 400,000 members in 150 countries, the organization is a leading authority on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics. Dedicated to the advancement of technology, the IEEE publishes 30 percent of the world’s literature in the electrical and electronics engineering and computer science fields, and has developed nearly 900 active industry standards. The organization annually sponsors more than 850 conferences worldwide. Additional information about the IEEE can be found at http://www.ieee.org.

