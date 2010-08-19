AMD to showcase its latest professional graphics cards and customer demonstrations at IBC 2010 (Hall 7, J30)

New high-end graphics card increases multi-monitor support for HD video walls and stereo 3D applications

August 19, 2010 – AMD today unveiled its line-up of technology and customer demonstrations scheduled to take place at the company’s booth (Hall 7, J30) at IBC 2010. The show will provide attendees with:

• a first look at the latest ATI FirePro workstation-class professional graphics cards which will increase multi-monitor support for creating HD video walls or giant extended desktops. ATI FirePro reduces the need for investment per monitor and tackles the cost and complexity barriers of immersive visualisation such as for stereo 3D applications

• an opportunity to see ATI’s FirePro RG220 Remote Workstation Graphics - the first enterprise remote multi-display solution which allows users to control a monitor from up to three miles away.

AMD will be showcasing its ATI FirePro technology with partners including VizRT, StudioGPU, Ventuz, MainConcept, Dell, HP, Barco, The Foundry and Planar.

ATI’s newest offering will expand on ATI’s FireProV8800 which uses ATI’s Eyefinity technology to support up to four simultaneous displays from a single card, and accelerates complex 3D models at a resolution of up to 5120 x 3600 pixels. With AMD’s optional S400 synchronisation module, multiple workstations can be connected together to sync images for very high resolution video walls or immersive stereo 3D environments.

Partner demonstrations at IBC will include:

• HP and Dell - workstations will be available to view on the stand including AMD support for 30-bit colour in Adobe Photoshop with the HP Dream Colour monitor

• VizRT showcasing its broadcast graphics solutions with a 12-screen video wall demo

• StudioGPU showcasing its MachStudio Pro real-time 3D graphics solution which is significantly faster than traditional rendering packages.

About AMD

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) is an innovative technology company dedicated to collaborating with customers and technology partners to ignite the next generation of computing and graphics solutions at work, home and play. For more information, visit www.amd.com.

-ends-