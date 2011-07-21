Hi Tech Systems To Demonstrate Award-Winning AVITA Live Production System At IBC 2011

Basingstoke, England – Hi Tech Systems, designer and manufacturer of VTR and video server remote control panels, is demonstrating its newly launched and award-winning AVITA live production control system at IBC 2011. AVITA is a unique hybrid control system designed to easily and quickly capture, edit and play out media from multiple sources. The system uses the very latest touch screen technology and modular hardware panels to allow multiple users access to multiple server ports over a network.

Tom Favell, Hi Tech’s managing director, said “AVITA takes Hi Tech’s control expertise right to the heart of production workflow, providing financial and operational benefits to our customers. Clips can be created and recorded instantly just by pressing the ‘record’ button, thereby saving vital seconds from the incoming source; an efficient alternative to traditional controllers.”

The core of the system is the AVITA engine that provides sophisticated video clip management tools with shared databases, multiple play lists and enhanced search facilities. AVITA can be supplied as a software only system, can be fully driven by a touch screen, and features gesture control of the various system applications. Alternatively, AVITA is supplied as a system of hardware consoles and mix-and-match control modules so that a panel can be constructed to suit the operational requirements of a particular workflow application.

The hardware panel features a large clear touch screen with gesture control to manage play lists, server set ups, clip creation and management, database creation and searching, and is used to configure the hardware modules with an extensive range of functionality and appearance choices. A clear and uncluttered user interface features menus that slide in and out of view as required, and the system allows easy conversion to languages other than English. AVITA also offers a unique cantilevered hinge to aid operator comfort when using the touch screen over extended periods of time.

The system is highly expandable and has several software extensions such as a MOS interface, multiple server port control from one panel, scheduled play and record, a remote tablet PC interface for studio floor recall of recordings, logging and highlights applications, tape archive ingest and automated play out from single or multiple ports.

AVITA is designed to interface with any video server using industry standard professional control protocols.

