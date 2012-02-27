MBC Group selects SGL FlashNet

Middle East Broadcasting Center (MBC) Group in Dubai has installed the Software Generation (SGL) FlashNet as a key element of its new digital workflow to support the launch of its bouquet of HD channels.

The broadcaster selected SGL FlashNet because of its Open System architecture, which provides compatibility with MBC’s broadcast, storage and server systems, as well as its maturity as a broadcast archive management system.

MBC used SGL’s XML-based API, which allows broadcast vendors to create integrated applications that can instantly access the SGL content storage management system.

The SGL FlashNet archive at MBC interfaces with systems from major suppliers including Pebble Beach, Omneon, Avid and Microsoft. It allows the broadcaster to create dynamic watch folders within its nearline storage. When Items have been broadcast, they’re moved to the watch folders to be archived.

Additionally, advance schedule information is available via Microsoft SharePoint. With this information, users are able to restore content required for transmission ahead of time directly from the SharePoint environment.