Prism Sound/SADiE Appoint A New Distributor in Saudi Arabia

Prism Sound is delighted to announce the appointment of Moon Systems as the company’s exclusive distributor in Saudi Arabia.

Located in Dammam, Moon Systems handles a range of high end products geared towards the professional recording and post production markets. It now has exclusive rights to distribute Prism Sound recording and post products as well as the full range of SADiE products.

Commenting on the appointment, Jody Thorne, Prism Sound/SADiE’s sales and marketing manager, says: “The Middle East is already a successful territory for us and it is great to have a company like Moon Systems supporting and selling our brands in Saudi Arabia. We look forward to a long and profitable relationship with them.”

Among the products Moon Systems is handling is the new SADiE 6 software. This allows audio professionals the opportunity to access the power and flexibility of SADiE recording and editing from any computer running Microsoft Windows with ASIO compatible audio hardware, as well as existing SADiE5 hardware platforms.

The company will also distribute the full range of SADiE digital audio workstations, as well as Prism Sound’s award-winning ADA-8XR multichannel modular AD/DA converter, Orpheus Professional FireWire Recording Interface and Maselec range of mastering products.

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987, Prism Sound manufacture high-quality professional digital audio equipment for the International broadcast, film, music production, manufacturing and telecommunications sectors. The range now includes SADiE digital audio workstations and location recorders. Prism Sound also manufactures audio test and measurement products such as the DSA-1 and the dScope Series III audio analyzer.

For more information please visit www.sadie.com or www.prismsound.com