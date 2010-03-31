Small Tree’s Shared Storage Networking Technology Provides Performance and Flexibility for Matchpoint Studios

A national, full-service, state-of-the-art production and post-production corporation featuring a team of talented and experienced creative professionals, Tampa-based Matchpoint Studios offers a one-stop shop for clients looking for powerful, tailored creative services and solutions. As talented as its team is, strict project deadlines and technological limitations in the company’s facility necessitated that Matchpoint make changes in order to maximize workflow.

Providing extensive support to nationally renowned media and imaging firm The Victory Group (VGI), among others, Matchpoint must turn around projects quickly. Receiving more than 4,000 tapes a year featuring footage captured in ProRes 422 HQ and DVCPro HD from VGI alone, project management had become increasingly difficult for JP Manterola, Matchpoint’s director of operations, and the company’s editing team. To facilitate workflow in the studio’s four Final Cut editing suites, Matchpoint installed cost-effective, Ethernet-based shared storage networking technology from Small Tree.

“Working on tight deadlines, we often have all four editing suites working simultaneously on the same project,” said Manterola. “Having a shared storage solution is crucial to project management and completion. Rather than having to copy files from one suite to the next, as we had been doing prior to the Small Tree installation, our editors can easily access whatever files they need, wherever they are working.”

Working with Bob Zelin, an independent video engineer with more than 30 years experience, Matchpoint installed Small Tree’s GraniteSTOR Ethernet-based technology with its unique OS X networking capabilities supporting multiple Ethernet ports, which tightly integrates with Apple’s built in file sharing system. The GraniteSTOR solution incorporates Small Tree’s PEG6, a 6-port Ethernet card with the Edge-corE ES4528V, a 28-port Gigabit Ethernet switch certified to work with Small Tree’s technology.

Working exclusively in HD, Matchpoint needed a storage solution that would provide maximum performance while enabling the company optimal flexibility as it continues to grow.

“Scalability was as important to us as performance,” Manterola continued. “We’re a relatively new company that has grown substantially since first opening our doors. As our busy season approaches and we look to add another RAID, it’s comforting to know that we can do so easily with Small Tree’s GraniteSTOR technology without having to worry about incurring an exorbitant cost.”

