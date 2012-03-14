Future Media Concepts receives Gold Level training designation from Apple

Digital media training organization Future Media Concepts (FMC) training centers have received the elite Gold Level training designation from Apple for the third year in a row, the company said.

Of all of the training centers in the United States, only a handful have earned Gold Level status, and six of these are FMC centers. To earn Gold Level status, an Apple-authorized training center must offer a comprehensive set of courses and meet standards for course, instructor and overall educational quality based on student evaluations.

All courses are intended to lead to Apple certification, which helps professionals distinguish themselves and their organizations in today's competitive marketplace. FMC is also licensed by the University of the State of New York Educational Department, where FMC's headquarters are located.

For those looking to receive Apple Final Cut Pro X certification, FMC will hold an accelerated prep course followed by a certification exam at the 2012 NAB Show. The training is part of Post|Production World, a full slate of manufacturer-certified training courses for production and post-production professionals co-produced by FMC and the NAB Show.

See Future Media Concepts at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9707.