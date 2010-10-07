Prism Sound Announces UK Partnership with TTid

Prism Sound, UK-based manufacturer of class-leading audio test and measurement instruments including the revolutionary dScope Series III, has announced a new distribution partnership with Thurlby Thandar Instrument Distribution (TTid). With immediate effect, TTid will take over responsibility for sales of Prism Sound’s audio test and measurement product range within the UK and Northern Ireland.

Prism Sound previously handled UK sales directly, but recent growth in both the UK market and throughout Prism Sound’s global distribution network has resulted in the need to find the right partner to take over this role in the UK. The relationship between Prism Sound and TTid will enable both companies to focus on their core strengths, and the net result will be better coverage and support for clients in the UK audio test and measurement market.

Graham Boswell, Prism Sound’s Sales Director, says: “This agreement with TTid will have the benefit of providing an experienced “on the road” sales team for Prism Sound test products, while also giving the TTid team full access to Prism Sound technical support to assist our customers where needed.

“Prism Sound’s customer facing team of experienced and qualified electronics engineering professionals will be able to focus more on providing technical support and training as a result of this opportunity, which arises as a result of the ending of the relationship between TTid and Audio Precision. TTid have an excellent network of audio test customers, having formerly distributed Audio Precision and we feel that those customers will be interested to learn more about the advantages offered by Prism Sound’s dScope Series III product range in all-round capability, engineering support and cost effectiveness.”

Simon Woollard, Sales Engineer at Prism Sound, adds: “I am very excited about this new partnership. TTid has a long history of supplying and supporting a wide range of test instrumentation, and in particular, has established a significant client base in the audio test and measurement market. TTid’s knowledge and understanding of these customer’s needs will be a valuable asset to Prism Sound, and by working closely with their client-facing staff we will be able to focus our resources on our core aims: Delivering state-of-the-art audio measurement solutions that address the requirements of the market, and providing applications engineering expertise to our global network of distributors and dealers. TTid’s broad portfolio of products positions them uniquely as a ‘one stop shop’ for test and measurement solutions, and gives them broad coverage of an increasingly diverse market. Their strong background in audio test and measurement fits very well with our need to work with experienced partners in this field – so the partnership makes perfect sense.”

Mark Edwards, Sales Director for TTid, says: “Thurlby Thandar Instrument Distribution has worked in the UK Audio Test market for over 17 years, previously supporting Audio Precision’s audio analyzers. We are delighted to now be able to move our support to the Prism Sound dScope Series III platform. The dScope Series III has proven to be the right product for Audio Engineers, providing both the performance and value demanded by today’s applications. Many of our UK customers had already moved to using the dScope III, so we look forward to continuing to support these clients and to working with the Prism Sound team.”

