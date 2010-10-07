CRYSTAL VISION PRODUCTS TO SHOWCASE AT NATEXPO 2010, MOSCOW

Crystal Vision products will be showcased on the booth (C54) of their dealer in Russia, VIDAU SYSTEMS at this year’s NATEXPO show at the International Exhibition Center, Pavilion 75, Moscow, Russia from Tuesday 16th to Friday 19th November.

Visitors to the VIDAU booth C54 will have the opportunity to see Crystal Vision’s MultiLogo logo keyer, Up-Down 3G up/down/cross converter and Safire chroma keyer in action.

Crystal Vision’s Safire chroma keyers produce exceptional digital linear chroma keying for the creation of realistic virtual images making them ideal for any live chroma keying or virtual set production – whether it’s news, weather, sports programming or chat shows.

The MultiLogo logo keyer is the most feature-packed, space-saving and easy-to-use modular solution to station branding, with its three layers of keying and the ability to store up to 500 logos.

MultiLogo’s size of internal storage is a key feature of the logo keyer – available with a 4 GB video store for up to 250 logos, or an 8 GB video store for 500 logos - ideal for animated graphics or if one logo keyer is used to store all of the graphics for a playout area. The logos are transferred from the graphics PC to the video store over fast 100Mbit Ethernet.

Up-Down 3G is a rather special up, down and cross converter for 3Gb/s, HD and SD sources that can provide co-timed dual outputs, passes four groups of embedded audio and includes optional integrated fibre input/output connectivity. Up-Down 3G offers exceptional output picture quality, you can perform multiple conversions at the same time (making it easy to create both HD and SD copies of a feed) and use it for all sorts of applications – including live playout.

The Crystal Vision boards on display at NATEXPO will be housed in the latest Indigo CoolFlow frame which improves ventilation and offers cooler frame running.

www.crystalvision.tv

www.vidau.ru

http://www.natexpo.ru/