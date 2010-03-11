Electrosonic Names Paul Brown General Manager of Service

Electrosonic is pleased to announce that Paul Brown has joined the company as General Manager of Service. He will be based in the company's European office in Dartford, England. The appointment highlights Electrosonic's commitment to its service business for users of high profile audio-visual systems.

Paul brings over twenty years of experience leading global service businesses for blue chip companies. Prior to joining Electrosonic, Paul worked for Hewlett Packard and Agilent Technologies. Paul also operated a consulting company that provided services to Verigy, following its spin-off from Agilent Technologies.

David Ambrose, Managing director of Electrosonic Ltd said, "We are delighted that Paul has chosen to join us and strengthen our award winning team with his extensive knowledge and expertise. I am confident that he will be instrumental in developing future business and I look forward to working alongside him."

"I'm happy to be taking up this post in Electrosonic's service business," added Brown. "The company stands out as having an excellent reputation and a highly professional approach to all aspects of its business. I am looking forward to contributing to the continued success of Electrosonic's service offering."

As General Manager of Service, Paul is responsible for all service activities including on-site service, service and maintenance and service administration for users of AV systems within corporate, command and control, entertainment and retail markets. He will work with the service team to ensure continued service growth and improvement while maintaining the highest level of client satisfaction.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company with a strong reputation for innovative work on projects large and small. Founded in 1964, the company is known for developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers alike. Electrosonic brings a unique breadth of experience to each project; backed by solid engineering skills, project management and quality production facilities. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a wide range of services including consultancy, technical design, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com