New NETIA CMS supports management throughout global production environment

At the 2012 NAB Show, NETIA will launch a new version of its Content Management System (CMS) that allows users to manage all processes within the global production environment — from editing through post and distribution.

The NETIA software suite provides access to management of workflows and task automation through one easy-to-use interface. It also allows users to connect all of their partners and vendors within a single production ecosystem, simplifying the sharing and managing of media assets.

The CMS includes enriched features within its metadata management module, as well as in its indexing functionality. The CMS GUI includes a greater number of fields that can be personalized, and the system's metadata template can be customized by users.

