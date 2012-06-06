Visual Unity and Salam Media Cast Announce An Innovative New Partnership

The need for broadcasters to integrate multiscreen IP solutions and mobile content delivery into their existing workflows has led to a ground-breaking partnership between Visual Unity and Salam Media Cast - two leading systems integration companies in the Middle East.

Under the terms of the new cooperation, broadcast and multiscreen system integrator Visual Unity will work alongside fully integrated broadcasting solutions provider Salam Media Cast (SMC) to provide its renowned multiscreen expertise in managing content across the networks and solutions that SMC installs.

This innovative arrangement covering the Middle East and North Africa will allow SMC, which already has a significant presence in these regions, to enter new markets and develop its business in the burgeoning multiscreen environment. In return, Visual Unity, which recently established an office in the Middle East, will have the opportunity to leverage SMC’s regional presence and facilities.

Based in Dubai, SMC has been serving the media industry in the Gulf region for nearly 40 years. It represents many worldwide manufacturers such as Avid Technology, Quantel, SeaChange, Leitch, Drake Electronics, Vinten Broadcast Ltd., Strand Lighting, Telestream, Vizrt and EVS Broadcasting. It also serves TV channels and networks, movie studios and network operators in the region, providing telecommunications, broadcasting, integrated systems and state-of-the-art security.

Under the direction of newly appointed CEO Paul Hennessy, the company is making a shift that reflects the dynamics of the industry with the aim of bringing innovation and the latest technology to the region.

Visual Unity, which also has an office in Dubai, is already helping broadcasters and operators worldwide to deliver the premium viewing experience that their audiences demand. Clients such as Al Aan TV and government agencies across the Middle East and Asia are reaping the benefits of solutions provided by Visual Unity, efficiently delivering content to any screen. Recently established PoPs in UAE, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia now enable Visual Unity to offer the benefits of its own Content Delivery Network (CDN) to Middle East customers, providing cost effective, secure and robust content distribution across the region.

Commenting on the new arrangement between the two companies, Paul Wallis, Head of Business Development at SMC, says: “Visual Unity’s expertise in multiscreen systems integration, combined with its powerful vuMedia™ platform that allows broadcasters to manage and monetize multiscreen content, provides SMC with a complimentary addition to our existing business model. SMC is targeting growth across a number of new business areas and this collaboration with Visual Unity opens up exciting possibilities for us.”

Tomas Petru, Managing Director of Visual Unity, says: “Visual Unity will provide SMC with multiscreen IP solutions, software development and mobile delivery knowledge in a way that compliments SMC’s existing offerings. From our perspective, this arrangement brings enormous benefits as it will enable us to extend our reach via one of the largest and well-funded integrators in the Middle East region.”

Jamal Bnari, Visual Unity’s Head of Sales and Marketing for the Middle East and Asia, adds: By working with SMC we can engage in opportunities that require both traditional linear and multiscreen systems integration input. We are already collaborating on large tenders for IPTV, application development and digital signage tenders.”

Both Wallis and Petru believe the synergy between the two companies will benefit broadcast customers as they move into the multiscreen broadcast market.

“Over 100 clients across the Middle East are already using broadcast systems installed by SMC,” Wallis adds. “We are able to design and build full turnkey system solutions using our team of international and local talent. With Visual Unity by our side we can now extend modern thinking and expertise in managing content for multiscreen environments to our customer base. The way audiences view content is changing dramatically – and fast. I hope that, together with Visual Unity, we can present new and exciting solutions that enable broadcasters to maximize content revenue.”

-ends-

Notes to the editor:

About Visual Unity

Visual Unity is an international Systems Integrator bridging the gap between linear broadcast, IT and IPTV to help clients reach and engage audiences on any screen. Since 1991, the team has been designing and delivering turnkey broadcast and complex multiscreen solutions worldwide – from HD Outside Broadcast vehicles and major playout facilities to live internet streaming and Video on Demand services.

Visual Unity’s award-winning vuMediaTM platform helps broadcasters and content owners control how their brand and assets are managed and monetized in the multiscreen environment. Highly scalable and flexible, vuMediaTM delivers a cutting-edge live viewing experience on the web, mobile or any connected device, comprehensive Video on Demand services, social network integration and secure robust content distribution – all of which can be deployed into existing workflows and business processes.

Visual Unity is based in Prague, London, Cologne, Moscow, Bratislava, Belgrade, Nairobi and Dubai. For further information, please visit www.visualunity.com

Visual Unity: Na Hrebenech II 1718/8, Prague 4, 147 00, Czech Republic

T: +420 271 742 111 F: +420 271 742 112 E: info@visualunity.com

About Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings

Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad & Sons Group Holdings (GSSG) was founded by Ghanim bin Saad Al Saad in 1993 and incorporated in 2007. Today it is one of Qatar’s most successful private sector business groups, making a major contribution to the country’s economic growth.

GSSG has enjoyed steady growth and success in many fields and industries locally and international. GSSG’s diverse portfolio gives its strength and enables its companies within the group to maximise global business opportunities wherever and whenever they arise.

The founder, Mr. Ghanim bin Saad al Saad, has enabled the group to grow to over 40 companies around the world. As an inspirational business leader, he has steered the group to achieve its success in industries that include aviation, maritime, automobiles, oil & gas, real estate, manufacturing, contracting and trading, finance & asset management, engineering, education, fitness, hotels, hospitality and fashion, information technology and telecommunications.

In addition to its corporate headquarters in Doha, GSSG also has five international offices located in London, Zurich, Cairo, Singapore and Dubai. info@gssg.com; www.gssg.com

Salam Media Cast (SMC)

Salam Media Cast is a fully integrated broadcasting solutions provider, serving the media industry in the Gulf region for nearly 40 years and a proven local systems integrator for broadcasters and media companies. In 2010, SMC joined GSSG Holdings as part of its Media Group, with offices in Qatar, UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia.

Salam Media Cast pioneers not only in equipping professional television stations and studios, master control rooms, newsrooms, concert stages and theatres providing light and sound technology but equips a whole multivendor environment. But also provides solutions from safeguarding national security such in government operations, creating the best venues for education such as museums and classrooms, enhancing sports environments, revolutionizing health facilities and satellite telecommunications.

To support the workflow and innovation demands of our valued customers, we have recently expanded our team with new local and international talent. We use our expertise to help realise your goals and ambitions – we listen, advise, design and build great workflows that work for you. Our ambition is to be your trusted partner in the Gulf region. Website: www.salammediacast.com