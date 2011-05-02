RTW Names TC Intelligence (China) Limited As Its Newest Distributor

TCI to Distribute RTW Products Exclusively in Mainland China and Hong Kong

COLOGNE, GERMANY, 2 May, 2011 - RTW, a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, is pleased to announce TC Intelligence (China) Limited (TCI) as its newest dealer. TCI will be the company's exclusive distributor in mainland China and Hong Kong, opening up new sales channels for the RTW product line, further strengthening the manufacturer's already robust global customer base.

"We are very pleased to work with TCI and look forward that this new business relationship will help RTW to gain new coverage in the Asian market," says RTW International Sales Manager Jochen Wainwright. "We first started working with TCI in 2010, when the company began to import some RTW products, and were very pleased doing business together. Adding TCI as our exclusive distributor in mainland China and Hong Kong was a natural progression. We look forward to seeing more customers from these areas working with RTW products, thanks to TCI's wonderful support."

Founded in 2008, TCI offers people-oriented, overseas products and services for domestic customers. The company acts as an import/export agency for various broadcasting system integrators and also provides products to some local TV stations. For other industries, TCI provides business intelligence solutions (software) for state power, insurance and banking customers.

"We are so proud to be the official distributor for this well-known German brand," says Vivian Rong, operation manager, TCI. "We are very familiar with RTW products and clearly understand the strength and competency of the company in the pro audio and broadcast category. We are particularly excited about the new TouchMonitor product series. The comprehensive instruments, multi-functionality and durable design combined with RTW's detailed attention to the user experience are all excellent qualities. Backed by RTW's solid reputation of quality products and excellent customer service, we believe this is RTW's time to shine."

Sandi Dai, General Manager, TCI, echoes the sentiment. "We believe this new partnership between the two companies will grow steadily and smoothly. RTW provides fast response to any of our requests, ranging from parts inquiries to setup. We are very satisfied with the company's services and look forward to continue working with RTW in this capacity."