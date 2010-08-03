LYNX Technik AG Shows yellobriks and Series 5000 Interface Equipment at BIRTV 2010

LYNX Technik AG will showcase their yellobrik stand-alone “brick” and Series 5000 card and rack-based interface equipment at BIRTV 2010, August 23-26, 2010 at the China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. The yellobrik and Series 5000 products will be showcased on the EverTop International Technology booth 8B08 and yellobriks will be showcased on XLR Technology booth 2026.

The yellobrik series are LYNX Technik’s new line of extremely easy to set-up and use, plug-and-play interfaces. Yellobrik modules on display at BIRTV 2010 include:

- CDH 1811 – 3G SDI to HDMI Converter with optional fiber inputs / outputs

- SPG 1707 – HD / SD Sync Pulse Generator with Genlock

- OTX 1810 – 3G SDI to Fiber Optic Transmitter

- ORX 1800 – 3G Fiber Optic to SDI Receiver

Series 5000 are a comprehensive line of high-end rack and card based terminal equipment solutions for conversion, distribution, embedding and de-embedding, frame synchronization, audio delay and test signal generation. Series 5000 products on display at BIRTV 2010 include:

- DVD 5620 - Dual 1>4 / Single 1>8 HD/SD-SDI Distribution Amplifier

- SVD 5612 – HD/SD-SDI 2 Channel Changeover Switch

- PIE 5610 FLEXCARD - HD/SD-SDI Image Processing Engine with up/down/cross conversion

- PTG 5610D - HD/SD-SDI and AES Test Signal Generator with SubD connector for balanced AES audio outputs

- CDX 5624 – HD/SD-SDI Monitoring Down Converter

- PDM 5288D - 3G HD/SD-SDI 8 x AES Embedder / De-embedder with Fiber I/O

The Series 5000 cards will be installed in a 2RU Rack Frame (RFR 5012) with redundant power supply.

LYNX Technik equipment is being used globally by many facilities including; TopVision Telekommunikation, NDR and Deutsche Well in Germany, TV3 and TVE in Spain, RPC TV Network in Brazil, Televisa in Mexico, Gearhouse Broadcast in the UK and South Africa among others.