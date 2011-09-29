The Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing and Los Angeles Chapter Hold Up Close and Personal Event with Alex da Kid and Skylar Grey

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (September 29, 2011) — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2011, at The Recording Academy® headquarters in Santa Monica, Calif., the Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing® and Los Angeles Chapter presented Up Close & Personal with Alex da Kid and Skylar Grey. Moderated by on-air personality, artist and cultural curator DJ Skee, this engaging Q&A explored the careers, inspirations and creative collaboration of GRAMMY®-nominated producer Alex da Kid and GRAMMY®-nominated singer/songwriter Skylar Grey. After working on her album in an artist retreat in the woods of Oregon, Grey, in need of a great producer, reached out to her publisher in New York. After a few email exchanges, Alex sent her a beat, to which Grey came up with the hook for “Love The Way You Lie,” and a creative synergy was born. The collaborative duo discussed their individual journeys, their advice for aspiring music makers and Grey’s album coming out on Interscope Records in early 2012.