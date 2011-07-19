Pilat Media's IBMS Selected by Chello DMC for Central and Eastern European Cable Network Expansion

Longtime Pilat Media Customer Bringing 17 Additional Channels Under Control of IBMS for Integrated, Unified Scheduling and Playout Management

NEW YORK -- July 19, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Chellomedia's Chello Digital Media Centre (DMC) will significantly expand its installation of Pilat Media's Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS) to support 17 Chello DMC channels in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE). IBMS unites the 10 countries in the region under a single unified scheduling and media management platform for greater efficiencies, reduced costs, and increased revenue.

"Chello DMC has enjoyed a long-term relationship with Pilat, and IBMS has proved itself as a core and critical component in our operation. In fact, IBMS has been the leading system in our traffic and scheduling departments for 10 years, and it has withstood the test of time," said Robin Kroes, vice president of commercial, operations, and corporate development at Chello DMC. "We look forward to working with Pilat Media to bring even further efficiencies to our Amsterdam-based operations and bring the same highly efficient playout and content delivery services to our facility in the dynamic Central and Eastern European market."

The Chello DMC is one of Europe's leading providers of multichannel playout, post-production, TV distribution, and content delivery services for local and global broadcasters and content owners. With the addition of CCE, IBMS will support 66 Chello DMC channel feeds covering 19 territories in 16 audio languages and 26 subtitled languages. Previously, Chello DMC channel groups for CEE (including Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia-Herzegovina) relied on at least five different media planning and scheduling systems with little or no integration between them. Now, all channel groups will be integrated and unified under the IBMS platform, with data from previous systems migrated into IBMS to provide a repository of historical input for business analysis and planning for future services. In addition, IBMS provides complete integration with the Chello DMC's automation, media asset management, and other systems to provide seamless scheduling and management of media assets throughout the broadcast life cycle -- from acquisition and ingest to post-production processing and transmission.

"As one of Europe's most comprehensive media companies, Chello DMC is also one of the most sophisticated and innovative users of our IBMS system. The Chello DMC is a textbook example of how the advanced capabilities of IBMS Version 6, such as automated workflow management, can improve efficiencies, accelerate the launch of new channels and services, and ensure accurate, quality output for customers," said Avi Engel, Pilat Media's CEO. "We are honored to include Chello DMC in our top-tier client roster and are pleased to have been able to expand our relationship into additional strategic territories."

More information about the complete IBMS product family is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

# # #

About Chello DMC Chello DMC is one of Europe's leading providers of channel playout services, TV distribution, and content delivery for new media applications. The Amsterdam-based advanced digital media facility specializes in multilingual and multiplatform broadcasting in standard and high definition.

Chello DMC currently transmits more than 60 channels across continental Europe, the UK, Middle East, Asia, and South Africa with an offering including National Geographic Television, E! Entertainment, MGM, History Channel, Extreme Sports Channel, Zone Reality, Playboy, and others.

Chello DMC is owned by Chellomedia, the European content division of Liberty Global, Inc. and a leading international media company and distributor of channels, content, and video services. For more information please visit www.chellodmc.com.

About Pilat Media Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including CBS, Foxtel, Corus, Discovery, SABC, Chello DMC, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, TVNZ, and Southern Cross. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.

ENDS