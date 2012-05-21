Pace Introduces The XG1 Multi-tuner Video Gateway To Enable Next Generation Video Services and Multi-room Distribution

The best in class XG1 supports multiple user interfaces, an integrated DOCSIS® 3.0 modem and six video tuners

BOSTON – May 21, 2012 (The Cable Show 2012, Booth #1653) – Pace (LSE: PIC), a leading developer of technologies, products and services for global broadband and broadcast markets, announces the release of its XG1 Multi-tuner Video Gateway. The XG1 enables operators to support new services and entertainment offerings by creating a next generation hardware platform that can run various software suites.

The XG1 enables a media rich subscriber experience by bringing together traditional television, IP video and applications into one seamless experience. The XG1 has the flexibility to support and run various high-definition, graphically rich user interfaces including Rovi’s TotalGuide Solutions, Tivo’s Advanced TV Solutions and others.

The XG1 is outfitted with six QAM video tuners, enabling six simultaneous HD recordings that can support an entire home’s DVR activity. When the XG1 is paired with client set-top boxes, each client will have access to the DVR and video service capabilities of the XG1. The unique XG1 ‘gateway and client’ architecture is more cost effective and energy efficient than other alternatives.

Additional highlights of the XG1 include:

• DOCSIS 3.0

• CableCARD support

• 6 QAM Video Tuners

• 500GB removable HDD

• IR and RF Remote Control Protocols

“The XG1 provides a hardware platform to support and completely transform the way that our service provider partners deliver their entertainment offering,” said Dr. Alan Gee, Senior Architect, Pace Americas “The XG1 is designed to be software agnostic and work with the operators chosen user interface.”

The XG1 is currently launching and trialing with major U.S. cable operators and will be available in Latin America and Canada later this year.

Pace will demonstrate the XG1’s capabilities by showcasing various user interfaces and software implementations at the Cable Show 2012, Booth #1653 in Boston May 21-23.

About Pace

Pace (LSE: PIC) creates technologies, software, hardware and services for the broadcast and broadband industries. Pace solutions empower cable, telco and satellite operators to simply and cost-effectively innovate at the speed they want, in the way they want for their subscribers. Pace has built up its experience and expertise over 30 years and this is recognized by a customer base of over 160 operators around the globe.

Headquartered in the UK, Pace operates in markets across the world, and employs around 2300 people in locations that also include the USA, France, India and China. For more information on Pace, please visit www.pace.com.