TOWER CONSULTANTS, INC. (TCI) and HOENNINGER ENGINEERING LLC are joining forces to better serve the broadcasting industry.

Tom Hoenninger, P.E., former Vice President of Operations and Chief Engineer at Stainless LLC and now owner of Hoenninger Engineering LLC, is teaming with TCI to offer a wider range of tower engineering capacity and expertise. Hoenninger Engineering LLC provides professional structural engineering services to the telecommunication industry.

Hoenninger, one of the most respected engineers in the tower industry, with more than 20 years of experience with tall towers, adds to the ongoing strength of TCI’s engineering and project management team. TCI, already well known in the industry for its expertise with tall towers, especially with the Kline Towers portfolio, believes Tom’s experience and knowledge will enable TCI to better serve the broadcaster’s needs.

Tower Consultants, Inc. (TCI), a tower engineering and turnkey project management company with expertise in tall towers, brings over 150 years of combined tower engineering experience in to the industry, with professional engineering licenses in over 40 states.

TCI, started in 2005 by Jean-Alain Lecordier (former VP of Engineering, Kline Towers) and Greg Kelish (former VP of Operations, Spectrasite Broadcast Group), and along with a highly skilled support team of tall tower veterans has successfully completed over 750 tower projects to date.

TCI is the new generation of tower engineering company that takes pride in providing a full range of tower services with unique, diverse, and cost effective solutions.

Tom Hoenninger can be contacted at 610-277-7288, www.tjhengineering.net.

For more information on TCI, please visit their website at www.Tower-TCI.com