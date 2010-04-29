CLASS ON DEMAND GIFT OF EDUCATION PROGRAM CONTRIBUTES TO THE NORTH IDAHO DIGITAL LEARNING CENTER

Contributions will assist extra-curricular courses in digital media and production

Hoffman Estates, IL – Class on Demand, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, has just announced the donation of their video-based training programs to the North Idaho Digital Learning Center's (NIDLC) community-based after-school classes. Set to launch in September 2010 at the newly constructed Studio Live, the classes will utilize Class on Demand's award-winning training courses to teach students in grades 10-12 the latest tips and techniques in video and TV production, website development and animation. Contributions include select titles from Adobe®, Apple®, Lightwave® and more.

"This is a wonderful welcome gesture from Class on Demand," said Ken Reed, founder, NIDLC. "We hope by integrating Class on Demand's reputable training courses within our own curriculum, our students will gain a firm grasp on the subject matter and in turn, produce quality work for their own portfolios and for our community."

"We are happy to donate our courses to the after-school curriculum at NIDLC's new Studio Live," said Paul Holtz, founder and CEO, Class on Demand. "We support their innovative approach to teaching the younger generation about the latest technology in digital media and production and look forward to playing a role in the possibility of future job placements and industry certifications."

Scheduled for completion this summer, Studio Live will be a state-of-the-art facility with equipment and workstations containing the latest software from industry leading manufacturers. All NIDLC classes will be 90-minutes in length and will run two-days a week for the duration of two semesters. Instructed by working industry professionals, the classes will educate students on all aspects of digital media and production, and Class on Demand training courses and chapters will be utilized concurrently with appropriate lesson topics. Students will work on a variety of projects, including piecing together community engagement interviews, high school sports profiles and more, with the opportunity to have their work broadcasted on local news channels.

The NIDLC is a project of the community non-profit 501 (c) (3) corporation: Citizens for the Beautification, Revitalization and Development of Priest River. NIDLC courses are free to the public, courtesy of their community-schools alliance. For more information about NIDLC and their fall 2010 enrollment, please visit: http://www.citizensofpriestriver.com.

