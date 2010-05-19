HDCameraGuide.com Invites Professional HD Camera Users to Test Their Knowledge in New Trivia Contest Featuring $250 Cash Prize Monthly

A new trivia contest on www.HDCameraGuide.com asks HD Camera Pros to test their knowledge of HD Camera history and milestones. The contest features a monthly $250 prize. This video-rich, educational website, launched in 2008, has rapidly become the online destination for new information about broadcast and professional HD cameras and accessories.

New York, N.Y., May 19, 2010 -- What was the first major feature film to use Garrett Brown's Steadicam? This trivia question and many others can be found on HDCameraGuide.com. The site is hosting a free monthly trivia contest that invites camera professionals to test their knowledge and earn a chance to win a $250 cash prize. Official contest rules are available at: www.hdcameraguide.com/win.html.

This video-rich, educational website, launched in 2008, has rapidly become the online destination for new information about broadcast and professional HD cameras and accessories.

“HD Camera Guide was created to connect HD camera users with product information and expert commentary from leading professionals in the industry,” comments Michael Grotticelli, Editor-in-Chief of the site. “HD Camera Guide is video-rich and includes educational and product videos from Sony, Canon, Panasonic, Ikegami, Grass Valley, Convergent Design, and many more.”

The site also includes three Interactive Selector Guides including a Camera Selector, a Canon HD Lens Selector, and a Teleprompter Selector featuring products from Autoscript. Using the Camera Selector, visitors can choose by brand or application, while the Lens Selector feature lets visitors chose the right Canon lens for their camera brand, model, and specific application. The Teleprompter Selector offers a range of options.

Among the other features on HD Camera Guide is a Learning Center that contains interactive videos (such as HD imaging consultant Mark Schubin’s discussion about 2/3-inch lenses) and a button to click to ask the site’s experts questions about “Shooting in High Definition,” “HD Camera Technology,” and more. For instance, a recent visitor asked Larry Thorpe of Canon’s Broadcast and Communications division about comments made in his video about “The Importance of Quality Camera Optics.”

“Interacting with our exclusive Learning Center videos is one of the many tools we offer at HD Camera Guide to help professionals make informed buying decisions,” states Grotticelli. “Because it’s not a real-time podcast, visitors don’t have to sit at their computer during the presentation. They can watch anytime and email questions directly to the speaker.”

About HDCameraGuide.com

www.HDCameraGuide.com is the premier source for broadcast and professional HD Cameras, Lenses, and Accessories. Regularly updated with exclusive on-camera interviews and new-product videos, the site also features a content-rich Learning Center, a 3-D feature and a section for consumers. This free site does not sell any products and is not affiliated with any manufacturer.

# # #