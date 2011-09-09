Institut fur Rundfunktechnik (IRT) develops ‘Touch&Switch’ application for Net Insight’s Nimbra platform

AMSTERDAM, (IBC) – Net Insight, a leading provider of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announces that the Institut für Rundfunktechnik (IRT), the central research and development institute of the public broadcasters of Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has developed a touch screen application to facilitate faster provisioning of broadcast signals on the Nimbra platform.

The Touch&Switch application is a commercial product, which has been developed for Net Insight’s Nimbra platform and complements the network management solution Nimbra Vision. The application has an easy-to-use interface and connects point-to-point or point-to-multipoint signals while providing an overview of the current connections.

Key features are:

• Point-to-point and point-to-multipoint connections

• Supports ASI, HD-/SD-SDI, J2K, AES/EBU

• ASI and JPEG2000 bandwidth configuration

• Coexistence with other software solutions

• SNMP-control over IP

• Parallel performance and real-time updates

• Locking of connections

• Software solution for Windows platforms, easy to install

Visit Net Insight (1.B40) at IBC 2011 for a live demo of the ‘Touch&Switch’ application.

For further information, please contact: Per Lindgren, VP Business Development and co-founder of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, per.lindgren@netinsight.net

About Net Insight Net Insight delivers the world’s most efficient and scalable transport solution for Broadcast and IP Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

More than 130 world class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products in over 50 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the NASDAQ OMX, Stockholm.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About IRT

Based in Munich, IRT supports broadcasting on a national and international scale with its spectrum of services. Its associates are the broadcasting companies ARD, ZDF, DRadio, ORF, and SRG/SSR. IRT is also cooperating with numerous clients in the area of broadcasting, media, communications and information technology industries as well as various research institutions and academies.

Since its foundation in 1956, IRT has been committed to preserving broadcasting and accompanying the adjustment of the broadcasting idea to new market environments and requirements.For more information, visit www.irt.de