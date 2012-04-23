Panasonic unveils AG-HPX600 HD camcorder, new microP2 card

Panasonic announced the AG-HPX600 P2 HD camcorder with 10-bit, 4:2:2 AVC-Intra recording at the 2012 NAB Show and a new series of memory cards called microP2 cards, which have an SD card form factor.

Both the shoulder-mount HPX600 and the microP2 card will support Panasonic’s newest video compression platform, AVC-ULTRA.

Weighing less than 7lbs and using low power, the HPX600 incorporates a newly developed 2/3in type MOS sensor to produce HD and SD images. The HPX600 will allow users to upgrade their cameras as new functionality becomes available. The camera will be available in fall 2012.

The new series of 64GB and 32GB microP2 cards ensure high-speed transfer, high reliability and the writing assurance of all P2 frame rates, formats and codecs. The simultaneous introduction of a microP2 Card Adaptor assures that microP2 cards will operate in current P2 hardware.