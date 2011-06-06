SMPTE 3-D conference to feature the latest technical innovations

Focusing on the creation, distribution, and viewing of 3-D content, the second annual International Conference on Stereoscopic 3-D for Media Entertainment presented by the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE), to be held June 21-22 at the Millennium Broadway Hotel in New York City, is set to feature a full slate of technical sessions that address everything from the effects of 3-D viewing on humans, an open-source camera platform and even holographic TV.

During the two-day event, engineers, scientists and researchers from around the world will discuss the latest work on human factors and the viewing of 3-D materials; stereoscopic image acquisition and production advancements; stereoscopic image metrology and processing, including an open-source camera platform being developed at Stanford University. There will also be discussion regarding the latest advancements in stereoscopic displays.

The conference also will feature a special presentation from Gordon Castle, director, entertainment media and communications at market research firm PwC, on 3-D adoption trends and market opportunities.

Pete Lude', SMPTE president, said that this year’s conference will highlight many of the remarkable advances that will fundamentally change the way 3-D programming is created, distributed and viewed.

Experts from University of California-Berkeley, MIT Media Lab, Stanford University, Discovery Communications, Dolby, Panasonic, PwC, RealD, Warner Bros, among many others, will all be represented.

Complete program information is available at on the SMPTE website.