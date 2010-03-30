Wohler President and CEO Carl Dempsey to Address Loudness Monitoring and Control at 2010 NAB Show BEC Tutorial Session

HAYWARD, Calif. — March 29, 2010 — Wohler Technologies Inc. today announced that company President and CEO Carl J. Dempsey will be a speaker for the Broadcast Engineering Conference (BEC) "IEEE-BTS Tutorial: Audio Technology for Television," at the 2010 NAB Show. Scheduled for 2 p.m. on Monday, April 12 in room S228 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Dempsey's presentation is titled "Establishing Convenient Loudness Monitoring and Control Within Existing Broadcast Workflows."

"The noise over loudness has grown to a fever pitch in the United States with the introduction of bill H.R. 1084, Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation, or CALM, which would direct FCC regulation of audio volume in television advertising," said Dempsey. "In my presentation, I'll provide a quick overview of the bill's ramifications and explore cost-effective strategies for instituting convenient, highly automated loudness control and monitoring across the broadcast plant."

In examining today's loudness issues, he will discuss options for integrating loudness control and monitoring with minimal impact on existing operations, whether staffed or unattended, and how new adaptive control algorithms are making it easier than ever to comply with both internal and federally mandated loudness standards.

Over a career spanning 30 years in the broadcast industry, Dempsey has guided Wohler through 15 years of innovation in the development and manufacture of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions. Leading the company and its clients through critical milestones in the evolution of the industry, including the transition to digital, HD, and on to 3-Gbps with attendant innovations in audio delivery, Dempsey has a long history of providing cost-effective solutions that meet the specific needs of broadcasters in a rapidly changing technological landscape.

