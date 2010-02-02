CHRISTIE INTRODUCES LX505 AND LX605 PROJECTORS

Christie® has announced the launch of two new projectors, the Christie LX505 and Christie LX605. Targeted to the Pro A/V market, these versatile projectors offer the latest in LCD technology enhancements. Additionally, both projectors feature 3D Keystone™ technology, a new four-corner geometry correction function for versatility in projector placement and easy display set-up.

“The LX505 and LX605 are full-featured, high-lumen products with exceptional price-performance,” notes Christie Business Products Product Manager, Frank Anzures. “They are designed for flexibility and ease of use with the latest in LCD technology and new networking capabilities. With the added four-corner digital keystone correction function, users have a wide range of projector positioning while still maintaining a perfectly square display.”

The projector boasts numerous product enhancements over its predecessor, the Christie LX500. In addition to 3D Keystone technology, the projectors feature motorized lens shift, focus and zoom, and come with a suite of high performance lenses that can be switched with a one-button lens release. They also offer users the ability to upgrade to more advanced network monitoring, control and display via an optional CCM-LX network module.

The Christie LX505 is a 5000-lumens 3LCD projector for users in higher education, fixed installation, and houses of worship markets looking for a combination of performance, features and high brightness at an exceptional price. The long life, inorganic 3LCD panels provide an improved contrast ratio, and its 10-bit image processing delivers superior gray-scale rendering and video with smooth, artifact-free images. The 13,000-hour maintenance free AutoFilter reduces the hassle of changing filters; an easy access top-loading lamp makes lamp changes fast and easy; and built-in networking capabilities allow for better troubleshooting.

The light-colored chassis of the Christie LX505 enables it to blend in with ceiling tiles for an unobtrusive fit in most rooms.

The Christie LX605 is a 6000-lumens projector designed for the Pro A/V professional seeking a new standard in 3LCD projection for medium-to large size venues. The versatile projector delivers Christie quality, dependability, performance and a low cost of ownership to rental and staging markets, fixed installations, houses of worship, higher education, and lighting markets. A hard-working, durable projector designed for heavy use in virtually any Pro A/V environment, the Christie LX605 is equipped with the same rich feature-set as the Christie LX505 but with 6000 lumens.

The Christie LX605 offers easy installation and set-up, and perfect image placement in any application. The richly featured Pro A/V connectivity is perfect for professional use and the projector’s black chassis helps conceal the wear and tear in demanding environments.

The projectors began shipping in January.

About Christie

Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc. is a global visual technologies company and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ushio, Inc., Japan, (JP:6925). Consistently setting the standards by being the first to market some of the world’s most advanced projectors and complete system displays, Christie is recognized as one of the most innovative visual technology companies in the world. From retail displays to Hollywood, mission critical command centers to classrooms and training simulators, Christie display solutions and projectors capture the attention of audiences around the world with dynamic and stunning images. Visit www.christiedigital.com.