Dalet Sports Factory - A Big Win for Sports Production

Dalet unveils industry’s first enterprise MAM for Sports solution

New York, NY, – April 11, 2011 -–- Dalet Digital Media Systems (www.dalet.com), a leading developer of enterprise Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, debuted today at NAB 2011 the new Dalet Sports Factory, the industry’s first enterprise MAM workflow solution developed specifically for sports production. Dalet Sports Factory manages the challenges of fast-paced, live event and post-game coverage by leveraging the powerful MAM capabilities of Dalet Enterprise Edition with purpose-built sports logging, clipping and replay tools. The combination produces a cohesive, high-speed workflow that delivers winning results. “Dalet Sports Factory takes a broader approach to sports production. It views the workflow as a whole, incorporating specialized tools within the enterprise MAM platform rather than stand-alone components. This gives assets more meaning as they are not just associated with game day or a highlight. Assets are ubiquitous across the production workflow and easily shared with everyone, with full metadata intact. Dalet Sports Factory brings immense value to content, ensuring its reuse well beyond game day,” says Stephane Schlayen, Chief Operating Officer, Dalet. “In addition, our enterprise MAM layer natively brings the support of a wide range of video servers or I/O ports, including our Brio but also EVS, K2 or Omneon. In short, it is now possible to empower an existing sports platform with our MAM framework.”

Attendees to the NAB event (Las Vegas, NV, April 11– 14) can see Dalet Sports Factory at booth SL6014.

Dalet Sports Factory Core Capabilities

Enterprise MAM CoreThe Media Asset Management platform in Dalet Sports Factory “glues” together the different components of the production chain, delivering a streamlined workflow with content enriched every step of the way. There’s no struggle finding shots, no redundant logging or repeating mark-ins and outs. Metadata entered during logging and highlight creation reside with the media; the intelligent search engine in Sports Factory drills down to return the right clips so operators can quickly repurpose content for broadcast, online or mobile use. Archives are also connected directly to the production, giving post-production significant boosts in efficiency.

Purpose-built Sports Production Tools

Dalet Sports Factory includes specialized tools that get the job done quickly and efficiently—fast, one-button logging with Dalet Sports Logger; highlights, playlist creation and playback using Dalet Hilites Espresso; and instant replays with Dalet Media Replay. Dalet Sports Factory is configurable for any sport, from basketball, football and baseball to hockey, tennis and volleyball.

Seamless Integration with NLEsIntegrations with industry-standard sports systems and NLEs, including Final Cut Pro and Avid, provide a smooth and uninterrupted workflow from production to post. With media accessible through any Dalet or Web client, Sports Factory enables collaboration among disparate workgroups.

For more information about Dalet Sports Factory, please visit www.dalet.com.

About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards. Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal +, FOX, eTV, NBC Universal, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Queensland JAG, Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0000076176, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com or contact: Zazil Media Group Janice Dolan (p) +1 617-817-6595 (e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com