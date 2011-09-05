intoPIX PRISTINE boards now enable 4K 3D stereoscopic real-time JPEG 2000 encoding and decoding

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions - announced today that it has extended its PRISTINE board capabilities to include 4K 3D stereoscopic formats.

The 4K 3D Stereoscopic feature allows encoding or decoding through the use of two synchronized PRISTINE-4 boards in one system. A total of eight 3G-SDI inputs or outputs carry the 4K 3D stereoscopic video streams. These functionalities are now accessible through the standard intoPIX SDK, running on Windows or Linux Platforms.

Once more, intoPIX JPEG 2000 solutions enhance the rapid evolution of 4K in the Broadcast and Cinema markets.

The new PRISTINE board capability will be showcased during IBC 2011 in Amsterdam, 8th to 13th September, on the intoPIX booth 10D31.

About PRISTINE boards

PRISTINE boards accelerate JPEG 2000 encoding and decoding and support a wide range of resolutions from HD up to 4K, offering Visually or Mathematically Lossless compression. Each PRISTINE can easily be configured as encoder or decoder board and offers unprecedented connectivity. Standard I/Os display PCI-Express (8 Lanes) and an optional 3G-SDI panel (4in/4out) also supports HD-SDI and SD-SDI links.

In short, the PRISTINE board meets the challenge of any advanced application, including Digital Cinema Production, Lossless Archiving, High Quality Contribution, Digital Libraries, Aerospace and Geospace imaging, and Document & Medical imaging.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading supplier of image compression technology to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA IP-cores and boards that enable leading-edge JPEG 2000 image compression, security and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers and products can be found on www.intopix.com.