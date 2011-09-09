GLOBALSTOR ANNOUNCES NEW VALUE LINE OF ECONOMICAL WORKSTATIONS DURING IBC 2011

GSWS-MTP67 and GSWS-MTX58 Designed for Graphic Computing Environments

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 ─ Globalstor® Data Corporation, a premier OEM integrator of high-performance custom workstations and servers as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide, debuts its new Value Line of economical workstations, the GSWS-MTP67 and GSWS-MTX58, during IBC 2011. Designed for graphic computing environments, both workstations operate on Windows 7 Professional (64 bit) with MiniTower/Intel platforms.

“With Globalstor’s new Value Line of workstations, customers now have access to the company’s high-quality products at a price point that meets everyone’s budget,” says Scott Leif, president of Globalstor. “We listened to the needs of the industry and left no stone unturned when we developed these systems, putting a lot of time into our engineering and testing processes to ensure the best-quality products possible.”

Both workstations feature advanced PNY NVIDIA® Quadro® graphics cards and include 12-GB DDR3-1333 RAM, 500 GB of storage and a 7200-rpm SATA drive. Each also requires a 24x DVDRW drive.

The MTP67 workstation operates on a MiniTower/Intel Sandy Bridge 67 chipset and features a 4c core, i7-2600, 3.4-GHz, 8M CPU and NVIDIA® Quadro® 600 SDI by PNY® graphics card. The MTP67 includes several different I/O options, one PCI-E x 16, one PCI-E x 8, three PCI-E x 1 and two 32-bit PCI. The workstation is powered from a 500 W, 80 Plus Bronze power supply.

The MTX58 is a more powerful option with a NVIDIA® Quadro® 2000 SDI by PNY® graphics card that operates on a MiniTower/Intel UP/X58 chipset platform. The CPU is a 4c W3565 with 3.2 GHz and 8M. The MTX58 is powered by a 665-W, 80 Plus Bronze supply. The I/O options include two PCI-E x 16, one PCI-E x 4 and one 32-bit PCI.

The MTP67 retails for $1,600 and the MTX58 for $2,700.

About Globalstor Data Corporation

Globalstor® Data Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-performance custom workstations and servers (including but not limited to IG solutions, content distribution systems and NAS), as well as a wide range of data storage products for OEM and ODM customers worldwide. Widely recognized for its value-added services, including systems integration and customer support, Globalstor is an OEM with a full spectrum of hardware and software support offering a broad range of professional solutions. Globalstor serves a worldwide customer base from its U.S. headquarters in Chatsworth, California, with additional offices in Hudson, New Hampshire and Frankfurt, Germany and through a strong foundation of international authorized resellers. For more information regarding Globalstor Data Corporation, visit www.globalstor.com.