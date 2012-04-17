Haivision Simplifies Over-The-Top Cloud Transcoding and Streaming With HyperStream(TM) SaaS and Managed Services

HyperStream(TM) Provides Live Video Streaming Automation for Cloud Transcoding On Amazon EC2(TM) and Content Delivery Over the Akamai HD Network

MONTREAL and CHICAGO -- April 16, 2012 -- Haivision today announced HyperStream(TM), the company's new Internet media services portfolio. HyperStream simplifies and automates media distribution through cloud transcoding and CDN connectivity for delivering the highest quality, adaptive, live HD video over-the-top (OTT) to Internet viewers. Available as both a user-controlled software as a service (SaaS), and as a fully managed service, HyperStream brings together the power of cloud-based transcoding on the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud(TM) (Amazon EC2(TM)), and easy connectivity to Akamai's SOLA Media Solutions for global delivery, security, and analytics.

HyperStream Live (www.hyperstreamlive.com) is a pay-per-use live cloud transcoding SaaS, which enables simplified, adaptive delivery of source video content to desktop and mobile devices over the Internet. HyperStream Concierge is a fully managed service for Internet media delivery, including cloud transcoding, CDN distribution, video player configuration, event setup and management, and on-site support as needed.

With HyperStream, users can readily establish live transcoding and stream management instances automatically within any or all of Amazon's eight EC2 regions around the world. Initiating multiple instances simultaneously can deliver higher regional quality of service and greater resiliency. Available by the hour, HyperStream allows users to reserve and initiate transcoding services within minutes. HyperStream also provides seamless connectivity to the Akamai HD Network, the world's largest media distribution network designed specifically to accelerate diverse video applications.

"HyperStream provides an easy-to-use layer on top of cloud transcoding and video CDN services for our users," said Peter Maag, Haivision's chief marketing officer. "It not only simplifies and automates complex technical setups and processes, but also streamlines the associated business relationships. As a single point of contact for our clients, HyperStream combines live video encoding, cloud transcoding, and distribution into a unified, managed environment. We are adding HyperStream connectivity to our products to drive over-the-top media adoption throughout our user base."

"The benefits of transcoding and encoding content in the cloud are clear," said Brad Rinklin, chief marketing officer at Akamai. "Moving these complex transactions to the cloud, especially for live, global events online, translates to lower costs and higher bandwidth availability. Combined with the delivery, security, and analytic features in Akamai's SOLA Media Solution portfolio, HyperStream adds new capabilities to the live video streaming ecosystem for our valued customers."

Cloud-based transcoding has two important benefits for live video workflows. Adaptive and dynamic streaming techniques require many streams of different bitrates to be made available to users. Cloud transcoding allows operators to minimize onsite encoding hardware and maximize available uplink bandwidth from event locations by sending a single high-bandwidth stream to a live transcoder. Then HyperStream uses the cloud's ample bandwidth and computing capacity to replicate that stream into the many required formats needed.

Concurrently, Haivision will enable more than 10,000 devices with OTT capabilities by offering "Connect to HyperStream Live" functionality to the installed base and as part of future releases of Makito(TM) HD H.264 encoders, Barracuda(TM) SD H.264 encoders, Furnace(TM) IP video systems, and Viper(TM) IP video record-and-stream appliances.

Haivision will be demonstrating the HyperStream portfolio at the 2012 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 16-19 and expects to launch the user-controlled HyperStream Live SaaS environment in June 2012.

HyperStream has been deployed as a managed service for more than a year, and the Haivision HyperStream team has supported numerous global events including Austin City Limits, SXSW, The Masters Golf Tournament, and the European Commission's EDD.

