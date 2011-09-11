INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) OFFERS POINT-OF-VIEW CAMERA SOLUTION USING RF CENTRAL microLITE WITH GOPRO HD HERO CAMERA

Partnership Provides High-Quality, Cost-Effective Wireless Imagery Video Solution

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 11, 2011 – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, announces a high-quality point-of-view wireless video solution based on RF Central's award-winning microLite HD digital transmitter and GoPro HD Hero cameras at the 2011 IBC Show (Hall 1, Stand D40).

GoPro HD cameras are gaining popularity with video producers and TV broadcasters, as they allow them to create a new type of content for sports and entertainment programs. The small form factor combined with an affordable price makes them an excellent alternative HD camera solution. The GoPro HD Hero cameras can be placed in any hazardous or demanding environments to capture unique angles and can be quickly replaced in case of damage. Video producers can now deploy 20 small HD cameras for the price of one large professional-grade HD camera.

“In an effort to provide a solution for HD point-of-view, we have added an analog component interface to the world’s smallest HD digital transmitter, the microLite,” says Stephen Shpock, president of the Vitec Group’s Integrated Microwave Technologies unit. “This solution minimizes the equipment and power requirements and eliminates the need for costly and bulky component-to-HD-SDI converters.”

microLite HD is an ultra-compact MPEG-4 COFDM digital transmitter designed for the next-generation of compact cameras featuring full HD/SDI capabilities and has extremely low power consumption. The new 5.8 GHz version does not require a license, which makes this high-end wireless transmitter attractive to independent camera crews and production companies, as well as movie and show producers. microLite HD can deliver 250mW from a package of less than six cubic inches, features superb H.264 HD and SD encoding capabilities, and operates in the standard 2k DVB-T COFDM mode. The H.264 video encoder supports Main Profile of the H.264 standard providing either a 30 percent bit rate reduction, or video quality improvement when using the same bitrate as compared to encoders which only support the H.264 Baseline Profile. microLite provides Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) to secure the video transmission, protect sensitive content, and to enforce copyrights.

