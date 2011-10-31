AJA Hires Dave Sampson as OEM Sales Manager

15-Year Autodesk Veteran Joins AJA to Drive Product OEM Efforts



AJA Video Systems announced today that industry veteran Dave Sampson joins the company as OEM Sales Manager. Sampson brings over 20 years of sales experience in professional digital content creation software and hardware, domestically and internationally, catering to both corporate and enterprise level customers.



Sampson joins AJA from Autodesk’s Media & Entertainment Division where he spent over 15 years in various sales management positions. During his tenure with Autodesk, Sampson managed teams ranging from five to over 15, delivering the highest revenue per headcount in Autodesk’s entire business portfolio. Prior to overseeing sales for the top-20 worldwide accounts for Autodesk M&E, Sampson managed all of M&E Sales for the Americas and Latin America. He started with the company in 1998, in sales for Discreet Logic, which was later acquired by Autodesk. Throughout his sales career, Sampson continually surpassed quota milestones, and participated in multiple sales and negotiation workshops to extend his professional skillset.



“Dave Sampson is a consummate professional and brings a wealth of experience to AJA,” said Paul Weiser, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, AJA Video Systems. “I have worked with Dave in the past and he’s not only incredibly good at what he does, but he’s very well connected and knowledgeable about real world production needs in the studio and on the field. I’m looking forward to working with him again and know that his experience will benefit the entire AJA sales organization.”



“I had an amazing fifteen year run at Autodesk helping companies at the top of their fields in post production, visual effects and game development solve their workflow problems. I was first exposed to the quality of AJA’s equipment because their I/O technology is integrated into several Autodesk products,” said Sampson. “In my career I have had the benefit of representing best of breed technology products, and look forward to continuing that experience with AJA.”



