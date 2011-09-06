RADIANTGRID’S DIGITAL CINEMA PACKAGING CAPABILITIES ON DISPLAY AT IBC 2011

RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media Automatiom service platforms, is furthering its move into the film and post production market with the addition of Digital Cinema Packaging capabilities to the RadiantGrid Platform. This functionality will be on display at IBC 2011 (Stand 8.D29). The company recently released its Preparation Workflow Module for Broadcast and Film Production with integrated Cinnafilm and Linear Acoustic functionality. This latest evolution strengthens RadiantGrid’s role in the film industry by achieving quality-based processing, combined with incredible efficiency gains.

“Film companies, production and post-production houses, much like broadcast outlets, require the means to bundle content for distribution and archive,” says Kirk Marple, chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Since RadiantGrid combines multiple independent processes under one platform, we are now able to offer these users the ability to more quickly and efficiently manage their content.”

With the addition of Digital Cinema Packaging, RadiantGrid users are able to transform their video essence data into JPEG 2000 and their audio essence data into PCM, which are muxed into the MXF container format. Digital Cinema Packaging includes the ability to combine metadata, added manually through the RadiantGrid Operations Manager GUI, with indexed metadata from the source media, into the required DCP specification. This allows for the file to be easily archived and sent from production and post-production houses to theaters. It also means that broadcasters can now take advantage of DCP packaging in a very economical and scalable way.