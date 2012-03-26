Aveco to unveil disaster recovery solution

Broadcast facility content management and automation solutions specialist Aveco will introduce a comprehensive disaster recovery solution at the 2012 NAB Show.

The new disaster recovery solution can be deployed in a variety of configurations based on the requirements and budgets of users. While a disaster is rare, most station outages are the result of human error or simple equipment failure. The cost of going dark is expensive both in terms of dollars and reputation.

Aveco's solutions are scalable from small single-channel stations to multi-station group broadcasters. Aveco has solutions on-air today that have achieved frame accurate synchronization between two sites for truly seamless failover between the main and backup site even with last minute changes in the playlist.

