Canavan, Clark join Signiant

Signiant has appointed a pair of industry veterans to top management positions in a move designed to further strengthen its executive team and market position.

Tom Canavan has been named senior VP of strategic development. Lisa Clark has joined the company as VP of marketing.

As head of strategic development, Canavan will drive Signiant's overall solutions strategy, engaging directly with the company's customer base and partner ecosystem.

As VP of marketing, Clark brings 20 years of accomplishments in building high-value software companies and brands. Prior to joining Signiant, Clark led marketing initiatives for several successful digital media software companies, including Avid Technology and The FeedRoom.

