LYNX Technik AG® Debuts New yellobrik® 3G Fiber Optic CWDM Multiplexers / Demultiplexers at IBC2010 – Adds CWDM Compatibility to yellobrik Fiber Optic Transmitter

IBC 2010 – 8.E19 – August 30, 2010 – Weiterstadt, Germany -- LYNX Technik AG is adding to its growing family of yellobriks, with the debut of two fiber optic CWDM multiplexers / demultiplexers at IBC 2010 – stand number 8.E19. LYNX Technik has also added CWDM capabilities to its yellobrik Fiber Optic Transmitter.

The OCM 1891 and OCM 1892 are bi-directional fiber optic CWDM multiplexers / demultiplexers (mux/demux) designed to transport multiple 3G / HD / SD SDI video signals over a single fiber optic cable. They multiply the capacity of existing single mode fiber by combining up to 9 CWDM (Coarse Wavelength Division Multiplexing) channels into a single fiber link.

The OCM 1891 can be used with the OCM 1892 to increase the number of optical channels to 18, which can then be transmitted over a single fiber cable. The two modules can be housed together in the new yellobrik half RU rack mount providing up to 18 channels of optical multiplexing or demultiplexing.

The OCM 1891 supports transmitter frequencies of 1270 nm – 1430 nm and the OCM 1892 supports transmitter frequencies of 1450 nm – 1610 nm. Both multiplexers are completely passive and require no power.

The existing OTX 1840 Fiber Optic Transmitter is now CWDM compatible with 18 wavelength selections, and complements the new OCM 1891 and OCM 1892 multiplexers / de-multiplexer for a compact, modular and cost-effective fiber installation.

The new yellobrik CWDM optical multiplexers / demultiplexers, and transmitter are essential components for implementing CWDM to increase network efficiency by significantly reducing fiber counts.

The yellobrik plug-and-play fiber interfaces are ideal for mobile and fixed production and studio broadcast applications, as well as a vast variety of professional AV installations including; digital signage, distance learning, medical imaging, and anywhere high-density, broadcast quality video transport over long distances is needed.

