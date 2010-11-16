For Immediate Release

FUTURE MEDIA CONCEPTS SELECTED AS PREMIER LAUNCH SITE FOR NEW AVID CERTIFICATION TRAINING EXAMS

Six FMC branch locations among the first to offer new AVID certification exams; Gain industry-recognized credential by becoming an Avid Media Composer Certified Pro

New York, NY – November 16, 2010 –Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for post-production, broadcast, and content creators, is pleased to announce the launch of its first-ever Avid Media Composer certification training exams, on November 19th, 2010. Serving as premier launch sites for the recently approved Avid certification exams, six FMC locations will offer the Avid Media Composer® Certified User exam and Avid Media Composer Expert exam (beta); including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, and Chicago. Students participating in the current FMC Avid Certified User Program (ACU) will now have the opportunity to take their Avid Certified User exam and Avid Certified Expert exam onsite at any of the six FMC branch locations. Fostering mastership of the latest Avid Media Composer editing system, the new Avid Media Composer certification exams complete FMC’s Avid Certified User Program, allowing students to participate in a complete and comprehensive, end-to-end Avid training experience.

“Avid is pleased to work with Future Media Concepts — a valued Avid Authorized Training Partner that provides Avid authorized training and certification in six cities across the US,” says Carolyn Lightner, senior director worldwide training at Avid. “They have been offering training on Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools for over 16 years and we are pleased that they are now making the new Media Composer exams available to our worldwide community and providing another opportunity for Media Composer users and experts to achieve further distinction and recognition.”

“The availability of Avid Media Composer certification exams at all six FMC branch locations is an outstanding offer for our students. We are thrilled to be one of the first training centers to receive Avid’s nod of approval to administer these high-level exams,” comments Jeff Rothberg, co-founder and president, FMC. “Adding the title ‘Avid Media Composer Certified User’ [or Expert] to your resume is a prime way to differentiate yourself from your peers and move ahead of the pack. Manufacturer certification is an industry-recognized credential that leads to career growth, new job opportunities and near immediate paybacks. With industry competition growing stiffer, Avid certification is a sure-fire way to get your resume noticed and make pivotal career advancements. FMC is honored to offer our students the chance to complete an end-to-end Avid training experience, gaining their Avid certifications onsite at our branch locations.”

Avid Media Composer Certified User Exam Details

Beginning November 19th, FMC will schedule your Avid Media Composer Certified User exam at any of the six branch locations. Candidates for the Certified User exam should possess a firm grasp of the core skills, workflows and concepts of non-linear editing with Avid Media Composer 5.0. In preparation for the exam, it is recommended that candidates successfully complete the following course: Intro to Avid Media Composer and Editing Tools and Techniques. Exams may be taken at any FMC branch location, beginning November 19, 2010. The examination fee is $150.00 USD.

Avid Media Composer Certified Expert Exam Details

The Avid Expert Exam, currently in its beta state, is available to students who have successfully completed the Avid Media Composer Certified User exam. The Media Composer Certified Expert exam is designed for individuals who posses a thorough knowledge of the editing process through experience as an editor, assistant editor, director, producer, or student. Candidates should be familiar with Mac® and/or Windows® operating systems and software applications, including familiarity with their user interfaces and navigational tools, and should also demonstrate an understanding of and the capability to use Avid Media Composer to edit a project through completion. In comparison to the Media Composer Certified User exam, Expert candidates should have mastership of more advanced techniques including; Marquee title creation and animation, multi-camera editing, script integration, audio mixing, audio plug-ins, keys and mattes, and paint effects. The Avid Media Composer Certified Expert exam will be available at all FMC branch locations, beginning November 19, 2010.

For a limited time students who book the certified user exam will be able to take the expert exam (beta) at no charge. Complete details about this offer are available at www.fmctraining.com.

*Note: It is recommended that all Media Composer Certified Expert exam candidates complete the Intro to Avid Media Composer, Editing Tools and Techniques, Effects Tools and Techniques, and Basic Color Correction courses, in addition to successfully completing the Certified User exam, prior to taking the exam.

Special NAB 2011 Offer

FMC is pleased to provide NAB 2011 conference attendees with the opportunity to partake in the Avid Media Composer Certified User exam and/or Avid Media Composer Certified Expert exam. Don’t miss out on this amazing chance to amplify your resume and jump-start your career by becoming Avid Media Composer Certified! For NAB 2011 show details please visit: http://www.nabshow.com/2011/index.asp.

For more information on FMC’s certification process please visit:

http://www.fmctraining.com/fmc.asp?s=Certification

About Avid

Avid creates the digital audio and video technology used to make the most listened to, most watched and most loved media in the world – from the most prestigious and award-winning feature films, music recordings, television shows, live concert tours and news broadcasts, to music and movies made at home. Some of Avid’s most influential and pioneering solutions include Media Composer, Pro Tools®, Avid Unity™, Interplay®, Oxygen 8, Sibelius® and Pinnacle Studio™. For more information about Avid solutions and services, visit www.avid.com, del.icio.us, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube; connect with Avid on Facebook; or subscribe to Avid Industry Buzz.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization, representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign®, NewTek® and Softimage®. In addition, FMC is a leading producer of educational-rich conferences and expositions for the production and post-production industries including the NAB Post|Production World Conference in Vegas. FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide and Online courses available to users anywhere. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit www.fmctraining.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing, please contact Cara Zambri or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(p) +1 617 817 6559

(email) cara@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com