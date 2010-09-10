Omneon Extends Transcode Production Format Support to Simplify Collaborative Workflows

Omneon Introduces ProXchange 1.6 With Apple(R) ProRes 422 Media Format Support at IBC2010

SUNNYVALE, Calif. -- Sept. 9, 2010 -- Omneon Inc. today announced a new version of the Omneon ProXchange(TM) grid-based transcode application that adds support for the Apple(R) ProRes 422 media format. Leveraging the combined storage and processing architecture of the Omneon MediaGrid(TM) active storage system, Omneon ProXchange 1.6 is the only system on the market capable of faster-than-real-time transcoding of content between ProRes and popular mezzanine production formats such as DNxHD. This capability enables more efficient collaborative editing in facilities that use both Avid(R) and Apple edit systems.

"As the first solution to deliver proven, faster-than-real-time ProRes transcoding, the new version of Omneon ProXchange allows broadcasters to avoid time- and labor-intensive production workflows," said Geoff Stedman, Omneon senior vice president of marketing and business development. "Omneon ProXchange 1.6 resolves issues of format compatibility in hybrid production environments, providing the flexible, fast transcoding required to enable editing across multiple platforms."

In addition to production format conversions, Omneon ProXchange 1.6 also converts media in the ProRes format to broadcast transmission formats such as MPEG-2, as well as to low bit rate distribution formats, such as Flash(R), WM9, and H.264, with faster-than-real-time processing that speeds delivery of edited content to PC and mobile platforms.

Omneon will highlight the latest version of Omneon ProXchange at its IBC2010 stand (7.A10), as part of a range of advanced solutions that facilitate fast, highly efficient production workflows. Omneon will demonstrate a collaborative editing environment including Apple, Avid, and Adobe(R) edit systems, all operating on a single shared storage system. The company also will provide a demonstration of its integrated instant production and media storage workflow built on EVS server systems working with the Omneon MediaGrid, and showcase a studio production environment based on Omneon systems.

More information about Omneon products and solutions is available at www.omneon.com.

