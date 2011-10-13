Sennheiser MK 4 Large-Diaphragm Microphone, Neumann KH 120 Studio Monitor and K-array KR400S Loudspeaker Each Nominated for TEC Foundation Awards

OLD LYME, Conn. – October 12, 2011: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that the Sennheiser MK 4 condenser microphone, the Neumann KH 120 studio monitor and the K-array KR400S loudspeaker have each been nominated for Outstanding Technical Achievement Awards by the TEC (Technical Excellence & Creativity) Foundation.

Each year, the TEC Foundation honors outstanding achievements in audio technology and production across several categories with its TEC Awards. This year, the 27th Annual TEC Awards will be presented at the NAMM show in Anaheim, Calif. on January 20, 2012.

Sennheiser MK 4 condenser microphone

The Sennheiser MK 4, which is nominated in the Microphone Technology/Recording category, is a large diaphragm true condenser microphone manufactured in Germany. It is Sennheiser’s first large diaphragm side address microphone, focused on providing the best possible sound quality rather than technical extravagance. It was developed for professional users in project studios, but is equally well-suited in home studios and on stage.

The MK 4 has a large 1-inch diaphragm precisely spattered with 24-carat gold. The sturdy metal housing and the elastically mounted capsule make the microphone tough enough for just about any recording situation. The internal capsule mount provides excellent suppression of handling noise, and the open front of the suspension mount enables the MK 4 to be positioned extremely close to the sound source. The MK 4 has a maximum sound pressure level of 140 dB, and its self-noise of 10 dB(A) is extremely low.

The Neumann KH 120 studio monitor

The Neumann KH 120, which is being nominated in the Studio Monitor category, is a compact near-field studio monitor that delivers unprecedented accuracy and versatility within a broad range of monitoring environments. The KH 120, which is Neumann’s first studio monitor, is perfect for tracking, mixing and mastering in music, broadcast, project and post-production studios.

The KH 120 represents the latest in acoustic and electronic simulation and measurement technologies to ensure the most accurate sound reproduction possible. It has a Mathematically Modeled Dispersion™ waveguide (MMD™), flexible acoustical controls, analog class-AB amplifiers, various input formats and an extensive mounting hardware range. All of this provides the user with the maximum versatility over a wide variety of acoustic conditions, source equipment, and physical locations.

K-array KR400S loudspeaker

The K-array KR400S loudspeaker, which is nominated in the Sound Reinforcement/Loudspeaker Technology category, is an ultra-slim, two-way loudspeaker designed for small to medium wavefront systems in both mobile and installed applications. It delivers outstanding audio quality in a remarkably small footprint and can lead to efficiencies in production, rigging, transportation and setup.

Crafted in Italy, the KR400S includes two KR400 satellites and two KL21ma powered subwoofers. The KL21ma subwoofers feature a 2,500 watt, 21-inch drive unit with neodymium magnet structure and suspension, which is engineered for maximum line excursions. Its ultra-light reflex cabinet is fitted with four pocket handles and one 35 mm pole mounting point for easy installation of satellite speakers. The KR400S also features a line array of 24 by 3-inch high efficiency neodymium magnet drivers enclosed in an ultra-strong chassis.