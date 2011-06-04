Sennheiser to Co-Sponsor Nashville-Based Charity Event, "Music City Gives Back," in Wake of Recent Storms

Lindsey Hager (Photo credit: Lisa Carpenter)

OLD LYME, Conn. – June 3, 2011: Audio specialist Sennheiser announced that it is a co-sponsor of "Music City Gives Back," a free concert event that will take place in downtown Nashville on Tuesday, June 7. Headlined by country star Rodney Atkins, the concert kicks off a week of music, fun and giving sponsored by Sennheiser, Carl Black Chevrolet, Coca Cola, Crown Royal, GAC, Tempus Jets and WSIX. Proceeds will benefit the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund, directed through the Nashville CVB foundation Music City, Inc.

Sennheiser will park its Sound Tour bus on-site to give music fans the opportunity to get a firsthand look at what it is like to live life on the road while experiencing Sennheiser's latest headphone offerings. In addition to a multi-Grammy nominee and several chart-topping artists, the Sennheiser Tour Bus will also showcase up-and-coming talent, continuing Sennheiser’s tradition of supporting rising and established talent alike. The complete schedule is as follows:

12:00 p.m. - DJ Miller

1:00 p.m. - Amber Hayes

1:45 p.m. - Jamie O’Neal

2:30 p.m. - Ryan Joseph

4:00 p.m. – Mallary Hope

4:45 p.m - Lindsey Hager

5:30 p.m – T. Graham Brown

6:30 p.m - Amy Dalley

To gain access to exclusive, intimate acoustic sets from hot country artists on the bus, fans can take part in a fun music trivia game, or can catch the performances outside the bus via closed circuit television and Sennheiser headphones.

"By participating in 'Music City Gives Back,' we are able to interact with music fans while supporting a very timely and important cause," commented Tim Moore, artist relations manager at Sennheiser’s U.S. headquarters. "We are glad to support The American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund while bringing plenty fun and entertainment into the mix."

In addition to entertainment from Sennheiser-sponsored artists, there will be plenty of giveaways and demonstrations of Sennheiser headphones. Sennheiser will also bring along its knowledgeable Sound Team to provide support and answer product questions. The Sennheiser Sound Tour Bus will be open to the public beginning on Tuesday, June 7 at noon in downtown Nashville. To learn more, visit: http://www.visitmusiccity.com/media/press_release?id=1149.