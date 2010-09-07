SSL ANNOUNCES NEW ‘MADI-X8’ LOW-COST MADI ROUTER AT IBC 2010

New Product Delivers Advanced Eight Port MADI Router/Splitter/Aggregator Functionality at an Affordable Price

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS – Solid State Logic, the leading manufacturer of audio consoles for the broadcast industry, announced the release of MADI-X8, a versatile and cost-effective 8-port MADI audio router/splitter/aggregator system at IBC 2010 (Stand 8.D83).

“MADI-X8 is a product which responds directly to requests from many of our SI partners and clients for an audio asset sharing system that is affordable for small and mid scale installations,” says Niall Feldman, director of new products for Solid State Logic. “Delivering a low-cost, 512 cross point router with eight MADI I/O and clock distribution, which can be controlled from cross platform browser software from anywhere on a network, is a significant achievement. This kind of technology has never been available at this price before, so it lowers the barrier to what can be achieved with an intelligent audio network in small- to mid-scale systems.”

MADI-X8 is an affordable, powerful and versatile MADI routing system. In addition to offering simple point to point bulk routing, MADI-X8 offers Source Distribution (one source to several destinations), Device Splitting (any combination of individual channels to any destination) and Source Aggregation (a single 64 Ch. output consisting of any combination of channels from various inputs). MADI-X8 is therefore a unique low-cost solution to audio distribution and aggregation challenges in a wide range of applications, including broadcast production studios and OB vehicles, large scale film/game scoring, multi-room studio complexes requiring real time asset sharing and live sound.

The MADI-X8 is a 1U unit with six MADI fibre and two coax I/O. It provides a 512 x 512 point routing matrix controlled by cross-platform SSL Logictivity™ Browser software. The browser interface makes creation of even the most complex routing configurations very straightforward. The MADI-X8 hardware can store up to 128 presets and continues to function when the Logictivity™ Browser is disconnected. MADI-X8 can act as a Master Clock source or as a clock distribution system via its MADI and/or Word Clock connections. It has Intelligent Clock Sensing with Auto Failover, which can monitor both a Primary Master Clock and a Secondary Clock source, and can switch automatically should the Master Clock source fail. Up to four MADI-X8 units can be controlled by a single browser and multiple browsers can control a single MADI-X8 over a wired or wireless network.

Key Features

• Eight MADI I/Os (6x Optical, 2 x Coax), 1x Word Clock In, 3x Word Clock Out

• Versatile Point-to-Point, Source Distribution, Source Splitting and Source Aggregation

• Straightforward set up via intuitive cross platform Logicitivty Browser software

• Preset based recall of partial or full routing set-ups

• Ethernet browser connection, controllable over Wi-Fi and Internet

• Efficient and simple network setup using Multicast DNS Auto Unit Discovery

• Logictivity Browser can access up to four MADI-X8 units simultaneously

• Multiple Logictivity Browser enabled MAC’s and PC’s can access the MADI-X8 simultaneously

• Dual Master Clock Source (Internal, Word Clock or MADI Input A-H) with Auto Failover

• 512 x 512 Ch@48kHz, 256 x 256 Ch@96kHz, 128 x 128 Ch@192kHz cross point matrix

• Independent MADI Mode Operation (56/64 Ch. Mode, Legacy/Frame Pattern) per MADI I/O

• Preservation of ‘Control over MADI Data’ (depending on the Data Protocol)

• Support for Varispeed (+/-10% Varispeed on 56 Ch. Ports only)

• Ultra-low MADI Roundtrip Latency; four samples (44.1/48Khz), eight samples (88.2/96Khz), 16 samples (176.4/192Khz)

MADI-X8 will be available from SSL Resellers from October 2010, priced £2250 + VAT (€2745 + VAT).

