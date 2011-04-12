AURALEX INTRODUCES FIRST ENTRY-LEVEL FABRIC WRAPPED STUDIOFOAM PANELS TO BROADCAST MARKET AT THE 2011 NAB SHOW

Company Expands Customer Base with

SonoLite™ Professional Grade Studiofoam Panels

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 12, 2011 – Auralex® Acoustics, Inc., the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions, introduces its new SonoLite™ fabric wrapped Studiofoam®Pro panels at the 2011 NAB Show (Booth SL8810). With a price that specifically targets those on limited budgets, the latest entry-level SonoLite fabric wrapped StudiofoamPro panels now allow the company to expand its customer base by reaching the smaller and affiliate broadcast production facilities.

“Auralex is thrilled to offer this type of product at such an affordable price to both our loyal customers and to those who may be new to Auralex products,” says Eric Smith, founder and president of Auralex Acoustics. “Auralex’s SonoLite is an ideal acoustical absorption panel for any broadcaster on a budget as well as the independent journalist, at-home podcaster or production or post studio professional. SonoLite is an aesthetic and price point blend of Auralex’s StudiofoamPro and ELiTE™ ProPanels™, combining the look of the ELiTE ProPanel with StudiofoamPro’s cost.”

SonoLite is a 2′ x 2′ x 1″ fabric wrapped StudiofoamPro panel, available in black or beige, with squared edges and provides an overall Noise Coefficient Rating (NRC) of 0.75. This cutting-edge product will be offered at a retail price of $29.99 per panel.

About Auralex Acoustics, Inc.

Located in Indianapolis, Auralex Acoustics was founded in 1977 with a mission to provide top-performing acoustical treatment products at the best value. Since then, thousands of satisfied Auralex customers have experienced improved acoustics, expert advice and exceptional customer service. Auralex products enjoy widespread use among prominent artists, producers, engineers, corporations, celebrities and government agencies.

Auralex Acoustics has become the industry leader in innovative sound control solutions and continues to enjoy rapid growth through an international network of authorized dealers. Visit the Auralex Web site at www.auralex.com. Auralex can be reached via email at auralexinfo@auralex.com or by calling 1.800.959.3343.