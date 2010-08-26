Ward-Beck Systems Ltd. Introduces 3G Audio Platform Card for Processing, Loudness Control and Up / Down Mixing at IBC 2010

Ward‐Beck Launches M6205‐3G Audio Processor For OpenGear at IBC 2010

(Toronto, Ontario, August 20, 2010) – Ward‐Beck Systems Ltd. announced today the introduction of their new 3 Gigabit audio processing platform card for openGear™, the M6205‐3G. The new card will be officially unveiled at IBC 2010, Stand 8.A94.

The M6205‐3G is a multi‐definition Embedded Audio Processor with demuxer and re‐embedder,

designed for broadcast use. The M6205‐3G is a two group demuxer that can extract and process up to four AES/EBU audio signals from either an SD‐SDI, HD‐SDI or 3 Gigabit signal. The M6205‐3G also acts as a platform for Dolby D/E decoding , or for DTS up/ down mixing and loudness control modules.

"Ward‐Beck is proud to deliver these next‐generation audio solutions in the openGear format,” says Eugene Johnson, Managing Director of Ward‐Beck. “The M6205‐3G will provide broadcasters with unique and flexible processing features and functions in a single card.”

The openGear™ frame philosophy provides customers with a unique opportunity to select productsfrom a range of technology leaders (openGear™ partners) without the requirement or investment in multiple frame standards. Control and monitoring is quick and easy with the free DashBoard application designed for the open architecture, openGear™ platform.

About Ward‐Beck: For more than 40 years Ward‐Beck Systems has provided broadcasters with

innovative and industry leading audio processing solutions in both stand‐alone and modular formats. openGear™ is Ward‐Beck Systems modular multi‐standard and multi‐definition platform . Ward‐Beck Systems’ extensive and award winning openGear™ portfolio allows broadcasters to choose from a broad range of broadcast solutions. Whether the application is analog, digital or multi‐definition HD/SD‐SDI Ward‐Beck Systems has the audio solution for you. . For more information on Ward‐Beck Systems Ltd., please visit our website at www.ward‐beck.com