New Harris Videotek Test and Measurement Products Cross the DTV Spectrum

MELBOURNE, FL/DENVER, March 13, 2012 — Harris announces new additions to its Videotek® test and measurement portfolio that cross the digital television (DTV) spectrum for best-in-class quality control. The new products—which will be displayed at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth N2502) in Las Vegas—solve a host of signal monitoring and measurement challenges for 3 Gb/s signals, DTV transport streams and audio loudness compliance.

“These new Videotek products were designed in response to the changing needs and demands facing broadcasters worldwide,” said David Guerrero, vice president and general manager, Videotek test and measurement solutions, Harris Broadcast Communications. “Broadcasters need solutions that test and monitor multiple formats and signals in one device. They also need monitoring solutions that ensure compliance with the CALM Act to regulate loudness levels of broadcast content. These are just some of the challenges our new products solve for customers.”

New is the Videotek TVM-VTM-JEM3™ multi-format jitter evaluation monitor, ideally suited for mobile production trucks and central machine rooms. Its built-in test generator confirms jitter tolerance to ensure SMPTE video standards compliance, providing five different jitter levels and frequencies ranging from 50 Hz to 500 kHz. The unit also measures SDI signal integrity — ideal for checking incoming feeds for mobile units.

Harris also adds loudness compliance to its successful Videotek Multi-Source Analyzer Series of products (MSA-100 and MSA-300). The new MSA-OPT-LOUD™ option measures input signals and issues alarms for non-compliant audio. Harris will also show a software upgrade prototype that integrates its LLM-1770™ loudness logger and monitor with Harris ADC™ automation to provide as-run records of loudness levels for recently-aired programming.

Harris also announces the following new Videotek products and upgrades:

• A free ASI-STAR™ software upgrade adds ISDB-Tb (Brazilian DTV standard) support for handheld signal compliance checking

• The DDM-600™ ATSC demodulator takes RF in and outputs ASI to monitor off-air DTT signals

• The TSC-110™ transport stream converter translates ASI and SMPTE 310M signals

• The VSX-11-3G multi-format changeover system performs automatic switching of 11 primary inputs to secondary inputs for mission-critical signal redundancy

