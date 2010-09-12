Highway Television Selects EditShare XStream Series As Centralized, Shared Storage Solution to Streamline Final Cut Pro Production

EditShare trumps competitors with 48 TB system purchase by largest post facility in Paris

Amsterdam – EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, today announced the purchase of a 48 TB EditShare XStream Storage System by Highway Television, the largest and highly respected post-production company headquartered in Paris. Designed for the most extreme and demanding media sharing workflows, EditShare XStream combines the award-winning features of the flagship EditShare Storage Series with the highest performance hardware available.

Highway Television is a 24/7 specialist post-production company that provides a full range of professional resources to film and broadcast clients from its cutting edge facility in Paris. Many of the country’s most popular television programs have been graced by the talent of the company’s creative artists.

“We run a high-demand, high-capacity, 24/7 operation and are always looking for ways to improve productivity. With the growing demand for Apple Final Cut Pro suites and projects, we searched for a shared storage solution that could guarantee high performance, reliability and true collaboration for editing teams,” says Etienne Lançon, Technical Director and Co-Founder of Highway Television. “We evaluated EditShare with local dealer AV2P and compared different systems. We stressed the EditShare in every way possible and were extremely pleased with the robust performance of the system. The ease of use and the Project Sharing capabilities for Final Cut Pro users were simply extraordinary. No other system offered truly protected project sharing in a Final Cut environment. Equally important was the cost-benefit ratio - superior performance at an affordable price point.”

“Highway Television has a sterling reputation for creative excellence and customer satisfaction. We’re very pleased to have EditShare become an important part of their production team,” says Tara Montford, General Manager, EditShare EMEA. “EditShare XStream offers Highway Television high performance and the potential for unlimited scalability as well as flexibility. EditShare’s universal, open environment – from Avid, Apple, and Adobe to Scratch, Sony and Thomson and just about everything in between – lends itself quite naturally to such a highly productive, collaborative and diverse creative community. ”

“In such a fast-paced business, we are very careful to ensure that we can provide the most technologically advanced equipment so we can continue to grow the company. At the same time, we want these investments to stretch into the long term,” says Gilles Dellanoy, CEO and founder of Highway Television. “We have that with EditShare. Easy expandability with additional storage as we need it, and a track-record of continuing product enhancements.”

When installation is completed, an XStream 48TB system will be connected to workstations spread over four floors with 5 x 10 Gigabit Ethernet to 5 Fujitsu 24 x 1 Gigabit switches and 2 x SR Fibre 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports. Eight Final Cut Pro systems using Apple ProRes HQ codec and other systems within the building will be connected to the EditShare system.

XStream is designed for all creative workgroups, from digital intermediate, news, sports, reality TV and education, to any high-resolution media sharing workflow where a large number of simultaneous users require real-time edit-in-place or true collaborative access to high-resolution video files and data.

EditShare is exhibiting the latest version of its Storage Series and XStream shared storage solutions at the 2010 IBC Conference held at the RAI Amsterdam on stand 7.E20.

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed. EditShare’s patented bin-locking / project-locking framework allows editors working in either Avid or Final Cut Projects to open up and safely work with each other’s project files, bringing unprecedented efficiency and creativity to the editing process.

EditShare Flow, Lightworks, Geevs, and Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

