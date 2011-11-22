projectiondesign® launches 2nd Generation LED projector, the FL35 wqxga

strong>See projectiondesign at I/ITSEC 2011, Booth #2563, OCCC, Orlando, FL, 28 November - 1 December 2011

Lower cost of ownership, near eye limiting resolution, double the brightness and 100,000 hours of typical service life are just some of the benefits of the next generation FL35 wqxga projector for visual display systems

Norway’s projectiondesign® is using the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference as the launch pad for the latest addition to their unrivalled product range of WQXGA 2,560 x 1,600 resolution projectors.

The FL35 wqxga is the world’s highest resolution LED projector for simulation and training applications. It is based on the highly successful F35 platform, and combines ultra-high resolution of 4.1 Megapixels with 2nd Generation solid-state ReaLED™ illumination technology. In practice, it near doubles the brightness of first generation projectors, resulting in unparalleled performance and 100,000 hours of typical service life.

At I/ITSEC, the FL35 wqxga projector will be integrated in a six-channel ImmersiveDome™ system supplied by Immersive Display Solutions, and driven by the FlightSafety VITAL X IG.

Mike Raines, Visual Simulation Manager at projectiondesign explains: “The next generation of our LED projectors are based on the mantra of providing our customers with the best quality and innovation. Users will benefit from an image consistent over time. The higher resolution FL35 wqxga projector reduces the number of channels needed to configure simulation systems with clarity beyond eye-limiting resolution. In addition, the ReaLED engine has no restrictions on operation orientation which provides a dramatic increase in installation flexibility.”

The powerful feature set of the FL35 wqxga projector is designed for total predictability and low total cost of ownership. As with all projectiondesign professional projectors, the FL35 wqxga has a standard 3-year warranty and options for 5 year 24/7 warranty.

Unlike 4K resolution projectors, the FL35 wqxga uses industry-standard single cable IG inputs and has expandable inputs and outputs ensuring interoperability with exports and image processing interfaces.

The high resolution enables higher acuity systems or reduced channel counts, and makes it ideal for integration in multi-channel systems. For simplified integration, the FL35 wqxga is a single chassis solution, with five precision optical lenses, providing sustained high contrast, accurate color rendition and sharpness for unrivalled image quality.

projectiondesign will exhibit their unrivalled product portfolio at I/ITSEC 2011 on Booth #2563 at the OCCC, Orlando, FL between 28 November – 1 December 2011.