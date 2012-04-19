German production company selects Grass Valley for OB truck upgrade

German production company Media Mobil has selected Grass Valley to re-equip its Unit 7 outside broadcast truck ahead of its summer schedule of events.

The large, fixed-axle Unit 7 — widely used to cover sports and music events — will feature a Grass Valley 3M/E Kayenne Video Production Center switcher.

Media Mobil came to Grass Valley looking for live-production tools and flexible workflows to increase productivity. Kayenne offered a solution that has a small footprint, offers low power consumption and is cool and silent operation. The switcher will allow directors to create effects, transitions and motion graphics in conjunction with the built-in K2 Solo clip store.

Unit 7's infrastructure will be based on the Grass Valley Trinix NXT router. To ensure the truck is ready for any requirement in future, it is equipped with a 256x512 router frame, currently fitted with a 160x192 matrix and a 32-input multiviewer output.

Incorporating the multiviewer inside the Trinix NXT router saves both space and power, eliminating the need for outboard processing and cabling, reducing the weight of the installation, and thus saving fuel when moving from location to location.

Media Mobil also has selected six LDK 8000 HD cameras using the new 3G transmission system for Unit 7. This solution provides full digital-HD functionality over either triax or fiber, allowing the truck to be used for a range of projects in a range of locations.

The entire upgrade was designed by Grass Valley systems engineers, and the refurbishment is planned to ensure that Unit 7 will be in service shortly after May 2012.

See Grass Valley at 2012 NAB Show booth SL106.